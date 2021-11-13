Antiques & Fine Art: A sizzling season of Irish art auctions

Major works by Jack B Yeats, Paul Henry, Roderic O'Conor, Sir William Orpen, Louis le Brocquy and Colin Middleton at de Veres on November 23 will kick off a sizzling winter season of Irish art auctions in Dublin and London.

A very fine sale has been put together by de Veres with works they claim could grace any national collection. Viewing gets underway at Kildare Street next Thursday (November 18) and the full catalogue is online now.

'Nature Morte (Still Life)' by Roderic O'Conor at de Veres.

According to the auctioneers this select auction of 83 lots showcases the best of Irish art with paintings and sculpture by Gerard Dillon, John Shinnors, Basil Blackshaw, Rowan Gillespie and FE McWilliam.

A still life by Roderic O'Conor is signed and dated 1921 in which year it was exhibited at the Salon d'Automne in Paros. O'Conor still lifes from these years were well received and were acquired by the French State (now the Musee d'Orsay), Roger Fry, Clive Bell, Somerset Maugham, Alden Brooks, Charles Hall Thorndike and the Contemporary Art Society. This one is estimated at €150,000-€250,000.

'Matisse in Menton' by Colin Harrison at de Veres.

Another highlight with a similar estimate is William Orpen's After the Ball, a work of imagination based on the Venice Carnivale. Set in a moonlit courtyard after a masked ball it shows four heavily cloaked figures in 18th-century attire pairing off. Exhibited at the Royal Academy in London in 1927 it was subsequently the centrepiece of the British Art display at the Carnegie International Exhibition in Pittsburg.

There are four oils by Paul Henry with Lakeside Cottages and Fishing Boats, Dugort each estimated at €200,000-€300,000. The auction features an across the board selection at varying price points.

A Welcome by Jack B Yeats will highlight Sotheby's offerings at their flagship Modern British and Irish art sale in London on November 23. Paintings of horses by Yeats, like this one, are particularly sought after. The auction will be followed by an online sale of Irish art on the same day.

'Four Pears' by William Scott at Bonhams in London.

Over 70 works from Sotheby's upcoming Irish art auction are on view at the RHA in Dublin this weekend. Viewing times are from 10am to 5pm today and 10am to 3pm tomorrow. The sale at Sotheby's — supported by a global marketing campaign — will include property from the collection of Sir Michael Smurfit.

Four Pears by William Scott (1913-1989) from 1976 leads a strong selection of work by Irish artists at Bonhams Modern British and Irish art sale in New Bond Street, London, on November 24. Estimated at €180,000-€290,000 it has not been seen in public since 1980 when it was exhibited at Irish Art in the Seventies: The International Connection.

Kieran O'Boyle, Bonhams representative in Ireland, said: "This sale has a great representation of high quality works by Irish artists — from William Scott's exquisite and subtle Four Pears to an archetypal Paul Henry and John Luke's nostalgia-filled Mountain Composition."

Meantime Bonhams Modern British and Irish art sale in Knightsbridge on November 23 offers works by Patrick Hennessy, Pauline Bewick, Arthur Maderson, Graham Knuttel, Norah McGuinness, Markey Robinson and Augustus John.

Whyte's sale of Important Irish Art takes place in Dublin on November 29. The James Adam winter sale of Important Irish Art takes place on December 8.