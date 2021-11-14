Peter Dowdall: The best way to feed the birds in your garden 

AS THE temperatures are dipping, it's time to reach for the bird feeders. Perhaps yours has been out all summer or maybe it just gets taken out for the winter months.

Why do we feed wild birds? As a question, this has many answers, firstly, from a human perspective, it may be to feel that we are doing something for the natural world, after our race has done so much damage to it or, maybe it is because we delight in admiring them, flocking to the garden and filling up on the feeders. I challenge anyone not to light up in a smile when seeing a busy bird feeder.

From a bird's perspective, feeding in feeders can greatly assist in their very survival during the winter months.

This is particularly so in urban areas where natural food sources may be scarce. The oils, fats, minerals and vitamins in the seeds and nuts will help to sustain them during winter.

It should be remembered how and on what birds feed naturally. They don’t have a consistent food source for 12 months of the year. No, local supermarket, open twenty-four-seven and so they travel about in search of their next meal. As habitats are destroyed, this leads to a reduction in species that would normally make up the birds diet. Because they are clever and naturally aware, they are able to forage to stay alive and thus, feeding like this in bird feeders and bird tables is not their primary feeding, rather it should be looked at as supplementary to their natural diet.

The best thing that we can do in our gardens is to ensure it offers a safe refuge for birds and other wildlife and at the same time, that the garden grows food to sustain them.

Berried plants and seed heads of many late-flowering perennials and ornamental grasses will feed a wide variety but it’s not just that. Again, by restoring and then, maintaining a natural balance in the garden and not using poisons to kill “unwanted” bugs, we begin to allow the tapestry to take hold.

For it is not just the berries and seeds that the birds feed upon but also, larvae, flies, grubs, slugs and snails and other creatures that we may call pests. Take away the birds and these critters have carte blanche. What many of the chemicals, marketed as “Garden Care” products will do, is harm birds and temporarily remove part of their diet. Thus, the birds either die off or travel elsewhere and you are left with a garden full of bugs but no predators.

Nijer seed and sunflower hearts are good options to use in feeders as the entire seed is consumed and so no chaff or waste is dropped to the floor which could attract less wanted visitors but what are the best plants to use in the garden for birds.

Holly is great and blackbirds and thrushes, in particular, like to create their nests in a mature Holly as the prickly, evergreen foliage offers protection from larger predators.

The leaves which fall during the year make great bedding for hedgehogs to hibernate as the glossy foliage is slow to break down, offering cover and warmth throughout the winter.

Skimmia is another genus with many species but only the female or self-fertile forms will produce berries. Skimmia berries can be red or white depending on the variety.

Crab apples, the flowers of which provide a valuable food source for bees in spring and early summer are important once more during the winter months as birds gorge on their fruits.

Callicarpa ‘Profusion’ produces fantastically coloured, purple berries during the winter. A real gem in the garden and if you have any blackbirds or blackcaps nearby, prepare to see more of them once the berries appear for they love them.

Blackbirds love pyracantha berries too and like the holly, a mature specimen will attract nest builders, again offered protection by the thorns throughout the plant.

It’s not only berries though that our feathered friends will feed on, many of the smaller birds such as finches and tits are particularly partial to the seeds of grasses such as miscanthus and stipa along with the seeds of Echinacea, Rudbeckia and Sedums which can provide an abundance of bird food if left uncut during the winter.

In short, once again we need to take more of a “back to nature” approach in our gardens. The more that we understand about how it all works and the more we can do to facilitate the tapestry repairing itself, then the more beautiful, the more full of life, the more musical our gardens will be. As for the garden “pests”, let Nature take care of them for us too.

