Garden Q&A: How should I apply iron to my camellia plants?

Whether you're a gardening beginner or expert, Irish Examiner columnist Peter Dowdall has the answer to your questions
Garden Q&A: How should I apply iron to my camellia plants?
Sun, 14 Nov, 2021 - 08:00
Peter Dowdall

QUESTION

How do I apply iron to my plants such as camellias?

ANSWER

Many plants, such as camellias, rhododendrons, azaleas, skimmia, pieris and other ericaceous specimens can suffer from iron-induced inter-veinal chlorosis. 

This manifests itself as a general yellowing of the leaves between the leaf veins. 

It is caused by a lack of iron. Interestingly that doesn’t mean that there isn’t enough iron in the soil, there may be. It is more to do with the pH of the soil. 

Camellias and the other plants referred to above like to grow in slightly acidic soil, that is a pH of seven or below. 

If the pH is too high — seven or above — then the plants cannot absorb the iron from the soil at that pH and thus it must be provided to the plant in a formulation that is available to them. 

This is chelated or sequestered iron. 

Apply it as a soil drench around the root zone of the camellia from March onwards. 

The actual rate and the interval between applications will vary depending on which brand you have but it will need to be reapplied several times during the growing season.

• Got a gardening question for Peter Dowdall? Email gardenquestions@examiner.ie

 

 

More in this section

Makeover in house 'built out of love' creates reconnection space Makeover in house 'built out of love' creates reconnection space
Colorful hipster living room with blue brick wall and yellow sofa, bohemian style Interiors: How to spruce up an old sofa and give it a makeover
Is the future looking bright for the houses without heating? Is the future looking bright for the houses without heating?
#Unwind
Garden Q&A: How should I apply iron to my camellia plants?

Inside a Georgian townhouse turned interiors treasure trove

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices