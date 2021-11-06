Antiques: Younger buyers to the fore at auctions

Tastes are beginning to change gradually.

In latter months auctioneers — who had despaired of ever selling brown furniture again — have noticed an increase in uptake among younger buyers. Prices remain low. There is a real opportunity at online sales by Woodwards and Marshs in Cork today to pick up a piece of furniture for a song.

This Victorian Pembroke table at Woodwards is estimated at €60-€100.

Varying lots at Woodwards, including Edwardian furniture like a rectangular occasional table, an inlaid mahogany dressing table, a chest of drawers and a corner cabinet, are on the market with top estimates of less than €100.

At Marshs the under €100 choice includes a Georgian chest of drawers, a set of mounted antlers, a Victorian drop-leaf table, a brass fender, a Victorian mahogany hall table and a Victorian Sutherland table.

Needless to say, the choice at both sales expands greatly if you are prepared to spend more than €100.