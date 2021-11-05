How to be the perfect host when entertaining at home

The very first thing you need to be a relaxed, memorable, happy host, is to be available to your guests. No glittering table-scape will make up for this aching faux pas. You are not present if you are perpetually mincing back and forth to the kitchen in a spatula-waving drama off-set. Being present takes planning and during the course of the occasion, it may take some significant effort.
As the ringmaster, you are responsible to set the atmosphere; low key, inclusive, enjoyable. If you have never had a proper dinner thing, practice with a small gathering of friends, don’t go all-in with a 300-person extravaganza with multiple complex courses, right out-of-the-gate. Flex your graciousness muscle a few times first; be courteous, kind, and pleasant.
Are children coming? What will their needs be? Could you bribe a teen to clown around with them upstairs — even slip them off to bed?
To be society-correct with peers, when you bring someone into the room (let’s call her Startled Mary), I prefer to assume they are the principal. It gives them a boost. Others are introduced to them by you. “Startled Mary, I would like you to meet Smooth-talking Gareth.” Older adults with status in the family are the principal: “Dad, this is my friend Hilarious Jacob from college.” For a group, introduce the individual to the group in one go. “Midge, Bidge and Bodge, this is Mary.” Pair people up to chat, but don’t worry if they then circulate, you can’t control everything. If they have something in common, make on open-ended remark before drifting off.