Interiors: How to spruce up an old sofa and give it a makeover

You can’t beat a sofa: it’s the best seat in the house and the most comfortable place to rest your feet.

Couches are often the focal point for family get-togethers, making them some of the hardest-working pieces of kit you own.

Couches are often the focal point for family get-togethers. Picture: Alamy/PA

Here’s how to style yours up if it’s looking a bit shabby…

Play with print and pattern

“A great way to spruce up your current sofa is to add a patterned sofa cushion, which creates a unique layered look,” says Jenna Choate, co-founder of Interior Fox (interiorfox.co.uk).

Armchair covered in Rose Collection (cushion) and Woodhouse Check Cotton Fabric Radish (armchair), Tori Murphy. Picture: Tori Murphy/PA

You can instantly update your colour palette by introducing new decorative cushions for a fresh take on the season.

“We also love odd-shaped cushions, like bolsters or spheres, as they add a modern element that doesn’t look ‘everyday Joe’. Try also playing with scale when introducing new patterns.

For instance, an oversized stripe with a smaller check mixed with a subtle floral — it feels more unique when everything is not so matchy-matchy.”

Gift your sofa a fresh pair of legs

Just like a staple piece in your wardrobe, even the most basic sofa can be totally transformed with the help of a few key accessories — such as a new set of furniture legs.

You can buy gold legs from Amazon (amazon.co.uk) for around £35, helping put your favourite two-seater back in the fast lane.

Invest in made-to-measure sofa covers for the perfect fit

“Always think of practicality, comfort and timelessness,” suggests Tori Murphy, founder of British textile brand Tori Murphy (torimurphy.com). “Give old pieces a new lease of life with a new set of covers in smart stripes or gorgeous gingham — two classic designs.”

Murphy’s latest Rose Collection in 100% cotton and Woodhouse Check Cotton Fabric Radish are both priced at £55 per metre, and suitable for soft furnishings and light upholstery. Think cosy cottagecore.

Make sure your sofa has enough stuffing

One of the telltale signs of a tired sofa is sagging cushions.

All that lovely, lazy lounging around can take its toll on the foam and feathers, leaving them looking anything but firm.

Depending on your budget, you can replace sofa cushions with polyurethane foam (a favourite and not too expensive), or online cushion suppliers offer a choice of feather wrap foam cushions.

Simply unzip the cushion, remove the old filling and take the measurements. Depending on the density and material, you can restuff it with new padding to your liking.

A one-piece fit stretch sofa cover for all-round protection

With boldly printed options, neutrals or a trendy dusty blue for a pop of colour, one-piece sofa covers are a no-brainer.

One size fits most sofas — they’re easy to put on, machine washable and will protect your sofa from pet hair or spills. Best yet, you can style them to suit the season — think black for Halloween or burgundy for Christmas. Sites such as Amazon have a selection from around £30 for a three-seater.

Cleaning stains gives an instant refresh

Make do and mend, or should we say make do and mop. You’ll be amazed how a spritz of surgical spirit can remove stains on microfibre sofas. Using a spray bottle, saturate the stain and use a sponge to gently rub away the dirt. Note to self: always check labels for the cleaning code and follow the manufacturer’s instructions.