Peter Dowdall: Garden festivals and show gardens inspire us 

I’ve missed Chelsea, Bloom, Mallow and all the other flower shows which haven’t happened over the last two years.

I know Chelsea was held in September this year but it’s not the same. I didn’t go, mostly because I’m not comfortable at the thought of travelling on a plane yet but also because it didn’t feel right in September, for me the festival is so synonymous with May and high summer.

Good news then to hear that Bloom is scheduled to take place once more in 2022.

Bord Bia has announced that Bord Bia Bloom, Ireland’s largest gardening and lifestyle festival, will take place in Phoenix Park from June 2 to June 6, 2022.

Mel Reynard at the Landform Balcony Garden at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Now in its 16th year, the festival will return to its central Dublin location subject to ongoing Government guidelines and public health advice.

Commenting on the return to a physical event, Bord Bia CEO Tara McCarthy said: “I am really delighted to announce that Bord Bia Bloom will be back in the Phoenix Park next year. An event of this scale requires many months of preparation and the team is looking forward to working with the hundreds of growers, designers, exhibitors and sponsors who make Bloom an unmissable event on the Irish summer calendar.

The health and safety of all visitors and staff on-site remains the top priority and Bord Bia will be monitoring ongoing public health advice closely to produce an event that provides Bloom fans with a format they know and love, added Ms McCarthy. “We are very much looking forward to welcoming people back to Phoenix Park in 2022,” she said.

Gardens and the green environment have proven to be the real stars of the last two years, offering people the chance to take refuge and while away the hours and days of lockdown.

My own Facebook Page @TheIrishGardener has been inundated with pics of lockdown projects, gardens looking at their best and people asking for advice. It’s been fantastic to see it so vibrant, taking on a life all of its own as people, many for the first time, have really got into this gardening lark.

Billy Alexander's display at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. Picture: Kells Bay House and Gardens

Much and all as I have enjoyed meeting and interacting with gardeners, young and old on social media, I cannot wait to leave the virtual world and get lost in inspiration once more at a show such as Bloom.

Not only does the garden offer us great therapy, improving mental health, it also keeps us physically healthy, along with counteracting the effects of climate change and species extinction. Food, medicines, everything we need, comes from the garden and thus it is fitting that Bloom offers a showcase not just for Irish garden design but also for Irish food producers.

I can’t wait to walk the walled gardens in Phoenix Park once more and take in the best of what Irish garden designers have to show us. Whether it’s a particular plant or plant combination or a new style of design, you will always find something to inspire at a show such as Bloom.

It’s about taking elements of the show gardens to inspire you. Chances are that you won’t have a garden of exactly the size, aspect and shape of any show garden but you will see something that you can replicate in your own garden space.

The whole world has to look at how we can change right now and nowhere is more connected to that change than the garden and key messages coming from garden shows over the last number of years has been the use of pollinator-friendly and sustainable planting along with environmentally sound landscaping practices.

The word re-wilding was largely unknown ten years ago and it now seems to be on the tip of everybody’s tongue. You could be forgiven, walking down the Main Avenue at Chelsea Flower Show in 2018 and 2019 for thinking that the only way to be environmentally sound in the garden was to leave it to Mother Nature.

In truth, not everybody is happy to let their garden go wild, the unkempt look is not for everyone. We all like a bit of show garden panache and Bloom 2022, I hope, will illustrate to all of us and inspire us how we can be sustainable and environmentally sound in the garden whilst not sacrificing the “designed” look.

I have no doubt that there will also be plenty to inspire those who do want the managed or not-so-managed wild look too. For that’s the great thing about the garden. There is no right or wrong in terms of aesthetics.

Your garden is just that; yours. It should be as individual as yourself and to your own personal taste.

What is un-arguable is that it has to be a safe place, offering refuge to wildlife and food for pollinators, it cannot be a sterile, lifeless entity.

Roll on, June 2022.

