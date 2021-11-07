Peter Dowdall: Garden festivals and show gardens inspire us 

I’ve missed Chelsea, Bloom, Mallow and all the other flower shows which haven’t happened over the last two years.
Bord Bia has announced that Bord Bia Bloom, Ireland’s largest gardening and lifestyle festival, will take place in Phoenix Park from June 2 to June 6, 2022.
My own Facebook Page @TheIrishGardener has been inundated with pics of lockdown projects, gardens looking at their best and people asking for advice. It’s been fantastic to see it so vibrant, taking on a life all of its own as people, many for the first time, have really got into this gardening lark.
