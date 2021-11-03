Damien Enright: Fate of our planet and our children is in human hands

READERS may be surprised to learn that the Czech Republic in late October may be a better option for sustaining a hard-won Irish suntan than the October isles of Greece.

But the strength of the sun is incidental; it’s the magic it brings to the townscape and the parks, lakes and the rivers that are everywhere in and around this Czech town that intrigues me. My wife and I are in Ceske Budejovice in Bohemia to visit my son’s family and, especially, to meet our two-year-old granddaughter who, because of the pandemic, we haven’t been able to meet until now. The two boys, with their father, visited us in west Cork in June.

We’ve been here a half a dozen times, but I believe the town has never looked as fascinating as now, in this surprising October clarity. “The city now doth like a garment wear/The beauty of the morning,” as Wordworth said of the London he saw from Westminister Bridge in 1802. The serried streets of Baroque houses, five or more storeys high and painted in different colours, catch the sunlight. Their facades are decorated with plaster-casts of curves, bouquets, and cupid-like figurines above or below every door and window. This is Rococo, an architectural style I’ve never appreciated until now, a creation of mankind, inspired by nature and presently enhanced by Autumn light that makes the streets appear like movie sets, “all bright and glistening in the smokeless air”.

Smokeless? Yes; on these precious October days the sky is blue unto infinity. The city is small, the population 93,000. In the parks, the groves of birch trees stand tall as the Baroque houses against a peerlees blue sky. Their silver trunks catch the sunlight.

Here and there — Czechia is a country of trees, trees everywhere — are tall, spreading maples which, unlike the birches, have shed most of their leaves. They lie in vivid yellow carpets half the size of football pitches, surreal on the acres of green grass. Revived by the light, they are as glorious in death as they ever were in springtime, on the trees.

We will go to the country, as always on previous visits, but the park these days is enough; four days with not a drop of rain, the sunshine perfect for walking but too hot to sit around in — sun-hat weather for men running short of thatch.

Across the huge lake, 10 minutes from the heart of town, the trees are reflected on the water, mirror images in shapes and colours. How beautiful to stop and look at: “Dull would he be of soul who could pass by a sight so touching in its majesty.”

The parks have birds, jays and nuthatches, squirrels, and moles; the other morning the ground near the yellow carpets was humpy with overnight diggings, small mounds of still fresh earth. Perhaps there are foxes that dine on the moles and are welcomed by the park keepers. Last night, walking home with my son at midnight, we saw a hare hopping across a car park. They’re regularly seen, said my son.

As described above, I’m as enamoured with this planet here as I am at home. I’m enamoured with the grandchildren I’m visiting, and with the others who live elsewhere.

It is my ardent hope that the world leaders attending the United Nations Climate Change Summit in Glasgow will find solutions to save this wondrous planet for them.

We are relying on these men and women. We invest our hope in them. We’ve raised them to high office, expecting them to be exceptional human beings, wiser and more special than ourselves, the best in their own nations and cultures.

We know that some of them aren’t, in fact, they don’t serve the common good, but themselves. Venal, mendacious, and unprincipled, what they know best is how to fool most of the people, most of the time, into handing to them the power to call the shots in the world. They don’t last long, none of us do, but in their brief tenure they would, in their self-serving blindness, leave your grandchildren and mine in a depleted, burnt, and crippled planet with an uncertain future.

Let us hope that our other leaders, truly deserving of the title, will find the means and strength to pour cold water on those who would make a funeral pyre of our fair planet.

Just now, as I concluded this presumptuous exhortation, I received news that two ospreys and a Greater Egret have been seen at Courtmacsherry and Clonakilty Bay. Their fate, like our grandchildren’s, is in our human hands.