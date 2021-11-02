Home Hotlist: Four cool gadgets to try for size this winter

MAKE A BREW

Used by pre-setting with an app, the Ember Temperature Control Mug, above, will ensure your cup of coffee or tea is always at the right temperature for you. Keeps your drink perfectly hot for up to 90 minutes between 50C and 62.5C. Ideal for home-workers toiling in a draughty shed, €119, Amazon.

CLEAN UP

Clean bacteria from your smartphone with a UV sanitiser. Suited to phones, smart watches, wireless headphones, etc. it uses UV light technology (ultraviolet) to kill up to 99.9 % of bacteria. Includes an aroma diffuser function to add your favourite aromatherapy scent to freshen up your device while cleaning it, €39.90, nordicprostore.com.

PIPE DREAM

Worried about pipes (PVC or copper) even insulated ones in chill, remote parts of your old house? These heated cables wrap around the pipework (under the insulation) their integrated thermostat will turn them on at 4C degrees or lower. American made, they run at 2 watts per 30cm of cable per hour only as needed (120v), 4.6m for €68.40, homeloft.ie.

CLOTHES RACK

Presuming you have your ventilation in order in your utility room, ease up on the expense of running the dryer to crispy with this innovative Italian remote-controlled, adjustable ceiling drying rack. It dries using LEDs and two ventilation fans, and would be ideal for airing bedding or finishing clothes. Holds up to 35kg. €399.99, free shipping, foxydry.com. For €109, there’s also the Dri Buddy from JML, which running at just 20c an hour can handle 14kg of wet clothes, littlewoodsireland.com.