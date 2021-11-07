Garden Q&A: What can I do to thicken an escallonia hedge?

Whether you're a gardening beginner or expert, Irish Examiner columnist Peter Dowdall has the answer to your questions
Garden Q&A: What can I do to thicken an escallonia hedge?
Sun, 07 Nov, 2021 - 08:00

QUESTION

I have an escallonia hedge that's been growing for about 28 years but it has recently become very dead looking, with fewer and fewer leaves appearing during summer. 

The branches are very brittle. 

Is there anything I can do to save it or thicken it up? 

ANSWER

This is far too common over the last number of years with escallonias throughout Ireland — and in particular in the south of the country. 

A beautiful, evergreen hedge with pretty pink flowers, escallonia makes a great hedge sustaining myriad wildlife. 

However, this fungal infection has been affecting and weakening many of them. 

The first thing to do is to remove as much of the infected growth as possible by pruning. 

Perhaps it's best left now until early spring. Remove as much as possible, of the infected growth from around the base of the hedge. 

In springtime, after pruning, drench the hedge and the soil around it with a solution of copper sulphate and water. 

Finally, feed at the same time with good organic plant food. 

I have found good quality seaweed foods to be good. 

Then, cross your fingers and hope for a bit of good luck.

More in this section

Is the future looking bright for the houses without heating? Is the future looking bright for the houses without heating?
Architects challenged to play part in tackling climate change Architects challenged to play part in tackling climate change
Victorian Dublin home gets a vibrant interiors makeover  Victorian Dublin home gets a vibrant interiors makeover 
#Unwind
Colorful hipster living room with blue brick wall and yellow sofa, bohemian style

Interiors: How to spruce up an old sofa and give it a makeover

READ NOW

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices