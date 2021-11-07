Garden Q&A: What can I do to thicken an escallonia hedge?

QUESTION

I have an escallonia hedge that's been growing for about 28 years but it has recently become very dead looking, with fewer and fewer leaves appearing during summer.

The branches are very brittle.

Is there anything I can do to save it or thicken it up?

ANSWER

This is far too common over the last number of years with escallonias throughout Ireland — and in particular in the south of the country.

A beautiful, evergreen hedge with pretty pink flowers, escallonia makes a great hedge sustaining myriad wildlife.

However, this fungal infection has been affecting and weakening many of them.

The first thing to do is to remove as much of the infected growth as possible by pruning.

Perhaps it's best left now until early spring. Remove as much as possible, of the infected growth from around the base of the hedge.

In springtime, after pruning, drench the hedge and the soil around it with a solution of copper sulphate and water.

Finally, feed at the same time with good organic plant food.

I have found good quality seaweed foods to be good.

Then, cross your fingers and hope for a bit of good luck.