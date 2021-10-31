Peter Dowdall: How to choose plants for a winter garden 

There are some plants that, even though they only have a short or subtle period of beauty, are still worthy of inclusion in the garden. Viburnum Dawn is a winter-flowering form that produces blooms close to the stems during winter.

She is a great addition to the garden for this season because of her blooms and she’s not just aesthetically beautiful, she also brings a magical scent to the air.

I often wonder how come so many winter-flowering plants are strongly scented.

Is it just to lift our spirits during the dark and dreary January days? Perhaps, but I think it’s more likely that it is to attract the few bees and other pollinators out there during the quiet season in the garden.

This viburnum will start over the next couple of weeks, maybe before the leaves have all dropped and it will continue to flower into early spring. The reason for my first sentence is that when this viburnum is not in bloom, it is not the most attractive plant in the garden, though it does give great autumn colour.

It’s not that it’s unpleasant to look at when not in flower, more that it is just a bit all stems and leaves — a bit unremarkable.

Deciduous plants such as Viburnum Dawn highlight the changing seasons in the garden and without them, if everything was evergreen, we would lose that beautiful seasonality.

If a garden is filled with evergreen shrubs and trees, sure you will have a constant and omnipresent garden, however, there will be little or no change. On the other hand, if the garden is filled with herbaceous, deciduous and annual plants then, certainly, you will have plenty of transience and colour but no consistency and a very bare space come the winter months.

Once again, it’s about diversity, a mixture of both evergreen and deciduous is needed. Euphorbia is one of the largest plant genera, containing in and around, two thousand species. Many of these are evergreen and are worth looking at for what they bring to the garden.

Euphorbia Silver Swan is a real favourite of mine. Beautiful pale, blue-green leaves with a very pronounced cream margin to each leaf give the plant a silver appearance. Long white, spurge flowers are produced freely from early spring to summer. These are loved by pollinators making it even more valuable. However, attractive and all as the flowers are, it’s for the foliage, form and texture that I rave about this stunner and ... it’s evergreen.

It really brightens up the winter garden and underplanting a deciduous specimen such as the aforementioned, Viburnum Dawn with a group of Euphorbia Silver Swan, will really help the Viburnum to fit into the garden.

When in bloom, the flowers of the Viburnum will be nicely complemented by the Euphorbia foliage and when in leaf the Viburnum looks less obtrusive, less like an awkward teenager at a family wedding, just standing there and more, part of the planting scheme, for your eye is more drawn to the foliage and blooms of the Euphorbia during the spring and summer months.

Irish Examiner gardening columnist Peter Dowdall. Picture: John Allen

As with most evergreen euphorbias, silver swan will need to be pruned after flowering. Cut back the finished flower stems and tired looking foliage stems to ground level to ensure that the energy goes form the soil into new and vibrant stems and thus keep the plant compact and bushy.

Otherwise, they can be prone to becoming leggy and dishevelled looking. It’s very important to note that many people have an allergic reaction to the milky sap which will ooze from the plant when cut and so wearing gloves is advisable if not essential.

Thankfully, I know from experience, that I don’t suffer any reaction, but you might. Many people can develop quite nasty blistering on the skin after contact with the sap, so better to be safe.

Euphorbia purpurea is another great evergreen form. Its lime-green flowers contrast dramatically with the dark purple and green leaves. It can combine nicely with Silver Swan and it needs something bright near it as it can be quite dark in appearance and could be easily lost in the garden with dark soil and mulch around it in a garden that sees too many grey-sky days.

Its dark colouring offers the opportunity though to use is as a perfect foil to contrast with brighter plants such as a nice pale green or golden grass such as Hakonechloa Aureola.

The two will contrast in both colour and texture and thus provide interest throughout the year. If Euphorbia purpurea is happy in your garden you will find babies popping up freely. A delight if you want that informal and semi-wild look and if you don’t, they remove very easily.

