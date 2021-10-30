Antiques & Fine Art: Here's a tale of two sales

Collectors will be spoiled for choice at two sales in Cork on this day week (November 6).

The venerable city firms of Marshs and Woodwards will hold online auctions on the same day.

The Marshs sale at noon is derived mainly from the estate of the late Professor David O’Mahony. The firm has already sold his house at The Hollies, Sunday’s Well.

There is Georgian, Victorian, and Edwardian furniture, paintings, watercolours, clocks, porcelain, Waterford Glass, gilt mirrors and sets of Cork 11-bar chairs.

Prime lots include a Louis XV-style satinwood and kingwood bureau plat, a Georgian breakfront serving table with brass rail, a Georgian Cork clock by Jas Upington, and a Georgian inlaid and satinwood fold-over card table. Each of these lots is estimated at €1,500-€2,000.

This Georgian tallboy comes up at Marsh's.

Coming in at a slightly lower estimate of €1,000-€1,500 are two sets of 11-bar and nine-bar Cork chairs, a Georgian tallboy and a Regency gilt wall mirror. A 19th-century Anglo-Indian rosewood console table has an estimate of €800-€1,000.

Among the other lots are a pair of ebonised mirror door marble-topped side cabinets, a large Regency cellarette, a Georgian bookcase, a Georgian secretaire chest on chest, Georgian bedside lockers, side tables, and a chesterfield settee.

Viewing, subject to Covid-19 restrictions, will take place at Marshs Auction Rooms at Rochford’s Lane off South Mall-Grand Parade from 10.30am to 7pm next Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

A Louis XV style bureau plat at Marsh's next Saturday.

House contents from Mallow and Castlegregory feature at the Woodwards sale, which will kick off at 11 am next Saturday. A large Nostell Priory partners desk is estimated at €1,500-€2,500.

A pair of leather wingback library chairs, a Carlton House style desk, a Regency rosewood sofa table, and a French inlaid longcase clock are all estimated at €1,000-€1,500.

There will be interest in a Killarney inlaid arbutus teapoy (€500-€800) and a Georgian walnut davenport. Among the other lots of antique furniture are a George III bureau, a Georgian walnut knee-hole desk, a Georgian round table with birdcage movement, a French bureau plat, and an Edwardian chest on chest.

A secretaire at Woodward's in Cork next Saturday.

Woodwards has a successful track record when it comes to selling Oriental carpets, and this auction features a large Persian rug.

Around 300 lots are on offer, among them a selection of Waterford Crystal, mirrors, lamps, and collectibles. Viewing is from 12pm to 5pm today, 2pm to 5pm tomorrow, and from 10am to 5pm all next week.