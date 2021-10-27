Inside Adele’s home: Singer shows kitchen and living space 

Adele has given us a look inside her Los Angeles home, showing off the plush yet comfortable interiors.

The Easy On Me singer opened her door to take part in Vogue’s 73 Questions series and, dressed in a tracksuit, shows host Joe Sabia around the mansion.

"Typical Brit, wearing a tracksuit in 90-degree weather," she says.

The London native has been back in the limelight in recent weeks after releasing a single and her comeback song, Easy On Me, is on course to score a second week at number one.

Kicking off her shoes in the hallway, she starts answering the questions as she moves to the kitchen, where she also begins unpacking her brown bags of groceries.

The spacious kitchen, complete with teal cupboards, includes a large marble island with a stove on top.

The cupboards are luxuriously finished with gold handles, while wooden chairs can be seen at the breakfast bar.

Adele in her garden. Picture: Joe Sabia for Vogue

The tour takes us through the living area, which features sofas, bookcases and a fireplace, and then outside the property, complete with plenty of greenery.

Glass doors lead into the hallway, which features cream walls adorned with paintings, and a table and chairs in front of the stairs, with a white bannister and a patterned carpet.

Showing Joe around her £7.5million property, the singer says: “I try to make it feel like a little English countryside.”

The hallway. Picture: Joe Sabia for Vogue

The outdoor area also features seating and an outdoor pool and play area for Adele’s son.

“It’s lovely out here, it’s very English,” she says.

Adele in her living area with a cuppa. Picture: Joe Sabia for Vogue

Back inside, as she and Joe chat over a cuppa, we discover one of her surprise interiors choices.

Asked about her "proudest possession", Adele ensures the camera pans to a piece of prized memorabilia.

"It's pretty amazing," she says of the picture frame containing a piece of gum chewed by her idol, Celine Dion.

"James Corden, who's a friend of mine, but also does 'Carpool Karaoke', which I did, he did it with her and knew how much a fan of her I was, so he made her spit her gum into a piece of paper and he framed it for me!"