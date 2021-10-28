Roomfuls of makeover magic as Home Rescue team returns

Rose Cottage in Kilcullen, Co Kildare, is home to eight-year-old Elanor; her mum, Celine Garvey; three chickens; two cats; and Terry the terrapin.

Television viewers get to visit from their sofas on Thursday when all the above feature on episode one of the new super-sized version of Home Rescue: The Big Fix.

Before: The house in Kilcullen, Co Kildare.

Architect Róisín Murphy and builder Peter Finn are back on our screens with their clutter-busting crew in tow as Home Rescue jumps from a 30-minute slot on RTÉ One to a new one-hour slot on RTÉ Two as it beings at 9.30pm on Thursday, October 28.

This means that what was a three-day declutter and makeover now grows into a five-day project, so the team has more time to make a bigger impact on each home.

“The builds are more ambitious and the stakes are higher,” said Karina Ryan, RTÉ. “We will also have more time to get to know the homeowners better, and this series has some really engaging characters.”

Celine had always wanted to live somewhere rural and made a pact with her dad that they would do up this old cottage together.

But Celine’s father, Noel, never got the chance to see his vision through.

Celine Garvey and daughter Elanor.

In 2011, when he was diagnosed with motor neurone disease, the family’s life changed forever.

Celine Garvey at her home in Kilcullen, Co Kildare.

The cottage is very small and old, but the main problem is that it’s crammed with art, crafting materials, and toys.

Can Róisín and Peter help Celine cut through the clutter and re-organise the interiors and the property so Celine can complete the dream renovation that she started with her dad?

What was originally envisioned by Celine’s dad Noel as a dream cottage for his daughter has been a work in progress (with little progress) for the last decade.

As a single parent and full-time theatre manager, Celine has never managed to realise her dad’s vision despite her best efforts. Rose Cottage’s six small rooms have descended into a charming but chaotic collection of art, toys, books and DVDs.

Róisín plans to make sense of Rose Cottage by removing an internal wall raising a ceiling to the full height of the roof, creating a secret hatch to the kitchen and installing a roof light.

Architect Róisín Murphy and builder Peter Finn. Picture: Andres Poveda

But, like many old houses, the cottage is stubbornly resistant to change.

After manhandling the chicken coop (and its occupants) to the far side of the garden and experiencing a run-in with an aggressive terrapin, Peter finds himself having to drill through a two-foot-thick internal wall and trying to connect two concrete floors that should match but turn out to be on entirely different levels.

As Celine focuses on rehearsals for a new show, the drama at Rose Cottage builds to a crescendo.

All are hard at work on setting the stage – but will the team even make it to opening night?