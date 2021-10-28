Roomfuls of makeover magic as Home Rescue team returns

But Celine’s father, Noel, never got the chance to see his vision through.
What was originally envisioned by Celine’s dad Noel as a dream cottage for his daughter has been a work in progress (with little progress) for the last decade.
As a single parent and full-time theatre manager, Celine has never managed to realise her dad’s vision despite her best efforts. Rose Cottage’s six small rooms have descended into a charming but chaotic collection of art, toys, books and DVDs.
Róisín plans to make sense of Rose Cottage by removing an internal wall raising a ceiling to the full height of the roof, creating a secret hatch to the kitchen and installing a roof light.
But, like many old houses, the cottage is stubbornly resistant to change.
After manhandling the chicken coop (and its occupants) to the far side of the garden and experiencing a run-in with an aggressive terrapin, Peter finds himself having to drill through a two-foot-thick internal wall and trying to connect two concrete floors that should match but turn out to be on entirely different levels.
As Celine focuses on rehearsals for a new show, the drama at Rose Cottage builds to a crescendo.
All are hard at work on setting the stage – but will the team even make it to opening night?
- starts on RTÉ Two at 9.30pm on Thursday, October 28