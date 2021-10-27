Save or Splurge? We test two woody scented candles 

Clustered together in an open grate or on a coffee table, scented candles give an impression of a fire if you don’t have a hearth or stove.
Add a scented version into your cluster to create more atmosphere.
At this time of year woody scents are especially comforting and a change from the zingy citrus and florals of last season.
The Cedarwood & Vanilla 71g candle from Penneys has a burning time of 16 hours, €1.50.
Peppermint Grove’s Sage & Cedar 60g candle burns for 15 hours, €14.95 from www.peppermintgrove.ie.