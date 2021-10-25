Home hack: Ten uses for clean carpet scraps

FRACTION OF TRACTION

If your car or ride-on mower gets stuck in the mud, place a slab of carpet under the edge of the trapped wheel

BOOT-IFUL

Keep things immaculate with a handy boot-liner of clean carpet

MOVE IT

Move furniture over hard flooring. Cut the carpet into generous pads, and carefully rocking the furniture put these under the legs. Now slide the piece across the floor

MAT MAGIC

Make a gardening mat. Simply cut out a piece of carpet twice as big as a kneeling area and double it over for extra spring

WARM UP

Heat up the compost. Throw a piece of carpet over an open dung heap to really get things cooking. The carpet will get wet and heavy. A couple of smaller pieces are more manageable than a single slab

SCRATCH THIS

Cats are opportunists but offered somewhere they can scratch will head them off your good furniture. Staple it to an upright board, or set a post about 50cm long on a timber off-cut base for stability and upholster in carpet using firm tacks. What about a carpeted cat house?

RUG READY

Have large remnants whip stitched around their edges into useful rugs. Great for utility areas, area rugs, workshops and for wiping your feet

IN YOUR PATH

Use large pieces of carpet cut to size beneath loose mulch or stone chips to suppress weeds on paths

MUFFLERS

Muffle a noisy washer or dryer. Make a pad cut to the floor size of the machine and place it on top to reduce vibrations

LAGGING JACKETS

Lag garage pipes in tight rolls of carpet set over rolled-up newspaper. Tighten up with zip ties or heavy carpet tape