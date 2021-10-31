Garden Q&A: Japanese maple lacks full leaf coverage. Why?

QUESTION

I'm concerned that our lovely Japanese maple tree does not have its normal full coverage of leaves this autumn.

There is a type of white mildew growing on the tree. What does this signify?

What steps can I take to address the mildew so that the tree returns to full health again next year?

ANSWER

The white mildew on the leaves is most probably just that, powdery mildew.

Japanese maples are prone to it though I am more concerned at the fact that it doesn’t have its normal full coverage of leaves.

These acers are also susceptible to another fungal infection, verticillium wilt.

This manifests itself in branches dying back completely and in time the entire tree can succumb.

Whilst there is no cure for verticillium wilt, the treatment for both disorders is the same.

Remove all infected growth and important during the autumn and winter to remove any fallen leaves and stems which may be infected from around the base of the plant.

Careful pruning to allow good air circulation will also help, depending on the size of the tree it may be necessary to employ a good tree surgeon for this.

Finally, a drench with a solution of copper sulphate and water during spring as the new growth is emerging will help to prevent re-infection.

