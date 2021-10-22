Halloween decor at home: From tablescapes to doorsteps

Boo! It’s the season of spooks and spectres, but am I alone in confining festive decorating at home to Christmas time?

I’ve yet to acquire an Easter tree to bedeck with yellow egg-shaped baubles and bunnies, and as for Halloween, my only nod to the season of ghoulish fancy dress to date is the joy of shopping for pumpkins to make soup and deliciously warming stews.

A black and white tablecloth is the perfect backdrop to a Halloween orange table decorating theme. Celina Digby’s eco-friendly recycled fabric tablecloth comes in six sizes from www.celinadigby.co.uk. From €58.96.

I really don’t think I can bring myself to style a tangle of faux spiderwebs, and I definitely could not live for a week with a black and orange colourway dotted around the house, so I think I’ll be sticking with my conveniently ghostly cream and white décor.

But this year, as Halloween decorations are trending bigger than ever, I may consider a grown-up look that’s emerged and spend on a few plush faux velvet pumpkins, if I can get them in a colour other than orange, to style with a few candles in a hearthside vignette.

Of course, shops are at full belt this weekend with plenty of the typically spooky decorating pieces to delight the children in your life, but if you want to go more sophisticated, home interior shops are full of alternatives.

Illuminated faux pumpkins can be reused year after year. The pumpkin tablescape lights from www.lights4fun.co.uk come in gold, green and orange, from €29.08.

Hannah Whelan, visual merchandiser for Avoca, has advice for the tablescaping enthusiast who’s throwing a grown-up Halloween dinner party.

“It might sound obvious, but dotting pumpkins and gourds throughout a Halloween table is a fun and simple way to set the scene,” she says.

“They’re easy to find and come in so many different shapes and sizes – the wackier the better for a Halloween table, in my opinion.

“If you want a softer look overall, use a neutral-coloured tablecloth with gold or metallic accents. For a bright and bold look, colourful candlesticks and glassware are perfect. You can even spray paint your pumpkins to match.”

Doorstep decorations have become a look in themselves, and Hannah has some simple suggestions.

“The doorway is a great place to have a little fun and make a statement,” she says. “Seasonal flowers in pots such as burnt-orange dahlias and heucheras give an instant autumnal touch. Mix in some pumpkins, giant squash and lanterns to create a Halloween-inspired entrance for guests or trick or treaters.

“If you have the space to go a step further, some hay bales would look great too.”

For the rest of the house, she suggests adding scenes on the mantlepiece or hearth.

“Seasonal candles in rusts and oranges mixed with natural green moss, lengths of ivy and twigs can create a simple but beautiful display,” she says.

“Similarly, a fresh bunch of seasonal flowers on a hall table is a lovely way to give a Halloween touch without going overboard.”

Nicole Reid, co-owner of interiors boutique Interiosity, has an approach to Halloween decorating which is a mix of grown-up style while being child-friendly.

“This year we have seen a lot more excitement and effort going into autumnal and Halloween decorating which we are loving and embracing every aspect of,” Nicole says.

“For those not quite ready for full-on pumpkins and ghouls, adding a few autumnal florals and stems throughout the house can be a good start.

“We’ve loved mixing our copper-toned ferns, green thistles, trailing ivy and brown pampas grass for an autumn woodland feel, all beautifully faux to be enjoyed year after year. Alternatively, a day in the woods foraging for leaves, stems and fallen greenery to adorn your tables and mantel is a fun activity to do with the kids.”

To give a welcome to trick or treaters, adult or child, Nicole adds, “Start with a few pumpkins and gourds of all different shapes and sizes clustered with some simple lanterns.

Tinted glass candleholders in orange and green give a gentle autumnal theme to a rustic tablescape. From €2.98 at Sostrene Grene.

“Save carving until closer the time to get the most out of your pumpkin display, and don’t forget the pumpkin pie.

“For indoors, child-friendly glowing pumpkins and displays use LED candles, string lights and even LED lamps. Plush velvet upholstered pumpkins have been hugely popular again this year. An easy but super stylish way to bring Halloween to your home, and a perfect child-friendly piece that’s also stunning.”

And for the adult who can’t resist the spooky stuff, Nicole says, “Adding a few quirky pieces like faux taxidermy, domes displaying unusual objects from times gone by, or faux antlers can create a spooky but eye-catching display.”