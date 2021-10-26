Richard Collins: Using the moon to measure earth's declining reflectivity

Moonlight is helping scientists track climate change. About 30% of the sunlight reaching our planet is reflected back into space. The moon receives some of this ‘earth-shine’. Star-gazers will know that when most of the Moon’s surface is in shadow, light reflected from Earth can render its outline visible to the naked eye.

The reflection of sunlight back into space is known as the ‘albedo effect’. The Latin verb ‘albeo’ means ‘to be white’; the intensity of light depends on the brightness of the reflecting surface. The polar icecaps and snowy terrain have excellent reflectivity. So have white clouds.

Over the last two decades, scientists have focused telescopes on the moon and used satellite-borne cameras to measure the Earth’s reflectivity. According to a report just released by the American Geophysical Union, there was little change in reflection levels until about three years ago. Since then, however, intensity has declined by about 0.5%.

Richard Collins: 'Despite much political posturing, the window of opportunity for effective action is closing rapidly.'

Fluctuations in the Sun’s brightness are the usual suspects when changes in Earth’s reflectivity occur but they are not responsible for the drop seen in recent years. The reduction, scientists believe, is due to changes here.

The culprit is global warming. The oceans are heating up and evaporation is increasing. This results in the formation of dark clouds rather than the brighter ones which reflect sunlight. More of the Sun’s energy is being trapped under the cloud blanket, leading to further warming of the seas. As the icecaps melt, the poles darken, absorbing even more sunlight. An avalanche-like global heating process is underway.

Can anything be done to reverse the trend? Stephen Salter, inventor of ‘Salter’s duck’ which harnesses wave energy, suggested that the albedo effect could be used to slow the warming process. His proposal was inspired by the work of Corkman Seán Twomey, an authority on the physics of cloud formation. Twomey had worked out how particles in moisture helped ‘seed’ clouds. The Twomey Effect also explains how aerosols work.

Salter proposed that devices be created to generate white clouds from seawater. Salt particles in the water would act as nuclei to seed formation. Vapours, sprayed into the air, could produce a white cover which would increase albedo reflection. About 300 purpose-built hydrofoil vessels, blasting vaporised seawater into the air at optimal locations, would effectively refreeze the Arctic. The vessels and spray guns might be powered by the wind.

Salter’s proposal, put forward in the 1970s, proved too controversial for the politicians. The Law of Unintended Consequences forbade the opening of what might be a ‘can of worms’. When Pandora opened the box which her husband left behind, she brought physical and emotional curses down on mankind. Tinkering with the Earth’s climate could lead to hurricanes floods and crop destruction. Nor could adverse weather effects be kept within national boundaries. America had ‘seeded’ clouds in Vietnam to flood roads used by the Viet Cong. Developing such technologies has military implications.

But the warming of the planet continues relentlessly. Despite much political posturing, the window of opportunity for effective action is closing rapidly. Clutching at straws as doomsday approaches, we may have to resort to cloud-making technology.

P. R. Goode et al. Earth’s Albedo 1998-2017 as Measured from Earthshine. Geophysical Research Letters. 2021.