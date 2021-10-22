First past the post with Tullamaine Castle contents sale

The sale at the Horse and Jockey offers much of equestrian interest
Master of the Hunt by Peter Curling at the Tullamaine Castle sale. The watercolour depicts Michael Higgins, Master of the Tipperary hunt.

Fri, 22 Oct, 2021 - 11:54
Des O’Sullivan

NO PRIZES for guessing that the contents of Tullamaine Castle, home of the Tipperary Hunt, will contain much of equestrian interest when they are sold by Sean Eacrett at the Horse and Jockey Hotel next Monday. 

A walnut and marquetry longcase clock at the Tullamaine Castle sale by Seán Eacrett.
The castle, which has been sold, was a stud farm for the last 40 years where Bob Lanigan-bred equine stars like Delilah, Bid Ajwad, Hot Tin Roof, Pollinator, and the Minerva Rose.

Highlights include a life-sized sculpture of a pack of hounds by Robert Till, a walnut and marquetry longcase clock by Anthonij van Oostrom of Amsterdam, art by Peter Curling, an oil on canvas of the Bailey Lighthouse by Stephen Catterson Smith and a collection of signed prints by the 19th-century British artist Lionel Edwards. 

Viewing is now underway at Tullamaine Castle and the catalogue is online.

Restored Georgian elegance in Limerick for €775,000

