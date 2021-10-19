Makeover magic transforms apartment into dream home

She'd unpacked her belongings and settled into her new home in one of the oldest parts of Ireland's capital — and naturally, Teresa Slattery wanted to make the most of her space.

So, the Galway woman enlisted the help of renowned interior designer Arlene McIntyre, as featured on the second episode of Designed for Life.

The open-plan space.

The apartment in Dublin's Liberties is bijou and the question was: Could Arlene rise to the challenge of giving Teresa everything on her wish list, within budget?

All smiles: Teresa Slattery.

On episode two of the six-part series on RTÉ One on Tuesday Arlene swung into action drawing up plans to provide Teresa with an open-plan kitchen as well as a new seating area for entertaining.

Also on the agenda was that all-important dual-functional space in which to work and of course, relax.

The finished kitchen area.

No doubt a tall order from a tight space and budget: But the comfort, style and practicality boxes were all sleekly ticked.

The series follows the leading international designer as she works with homes and budgets of all sizes — and personalities of all kinds.

Arlene McIntyre.

Arlene says she is keen to show how “different design challenges show that design is not only accessible —but can enhance how we live in our homes”.

“We demand more from our spaces now than ever before. Light, furnishing, colour, texture can all have a huge impact. When a room is both functional and beautiful, it enriches our lives,” she says.

Arlene McIntyre is the creative director of Ventura Design, which she founded in 2005.

The company has two showrooms in Dublin, one in London and one opening soon in Portugal.

Arelene has collaborated with Trinny Woodall and also Paul Costello on his first bespoke furniture range.

Teresa's living area.

Zara Leon presents interior design tips each week on the show Zara, from Zafra, a town north of Seville, moved to Dublin to work with Arlene, two years after graduating with a master's degree from Seville University.