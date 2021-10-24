Garden Q&A: Should flooring determine patio tile choice? 

QUESTION

Do you have any ideas about the kind of patio tiles or colour patio tiles I should choose, considering the room leading out to the patio has a reclaimed Indian teak floor?

I already have limestone tiles but they are in bad condition.

ANSWER

Continuity is important in good garden design and that refers to hard landscaping as much, if not more than soft landscaping.

If your house is of a certain style then it is often wise to continue that style out into the garden.

One of the ways you can tie the garden and home together is by using the same or similar materials on your floors both inside and out.

Perhaps a reclaimed teak deck outside could work. If that doesn’t work or if you feel it may be too much of a slip hazard in this climate then you can look at the outdoor surface in two ways.

Do you want to complement or to contrast with the teak floor leading out to it?

Depending on the colour of the teak, a new or reclaimed grey limestone could work very well. Alternatively, a polished ceramic will make a bold contrasting statement.

I’m not giving you the answer as the choice needs to be individual but hopefully, I have managed to steer the thought process in the right way!

