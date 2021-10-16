Patricia Power: 'I always knew I wanted to work in construction'

It was a bit like our own version of Disneyland over the wall.
“We lived in a bungalow ourselves, and later on, we had it converted into a dormer bungalow when I was still in primary school. I remember watching the work being done and being amazed, really amazed, at the skill of everyone working on it — because it is skill, it’s artistry, it’s amazing. That is how I feel. So, I fell into this line of work.”
“I appreciate it and I enjoy it. This scenario is something, when I left college 20-odd years ago, I could never have imagined, in quantity surveying.
"Dermot Bannon and the TV series — Dermot used to get slagged for not knowing how to use a calculator — that created the niche and it was marvellous.
"On the show, I think what people liked was that I could always be direct and honest and could rein him back in.”
Any potential comebacks planned? “The last time I was on Room To Improve was for a special; you never know, I could be back for a special. I loved it and I loved when I did it but filming a TV series is very very time-consuming,” says Patricia.
“I have to say my bedroom. I nearly go to bed at the same time as my kids I am so tired after a chaotic day and I just love that half hour’s rest with a book; when you have a good book it’s better than any movie,” she says.