Sign of the times: Quirky retro motors centre stage in Cork

Antiques: A mix of lots will come under the hammer at the sale on Easy Live Auctions 
Fabulous '50s sign at West Cork Auctions.

Sat, 16 Oct, 2021 - 06:00
Des O’Sullivan

If quirky retro is your thing or you just want to change your priorities, an online sale by the newly formed West Cork Auctions tomorrow (October 17) might suit.

A mix of 264 lots will come under the hammer at the sale on Easy Live Auctions.

With everything from a Fabulous ’50s sign salvaged from an American diner, to a mid-century red metal enamelled coffee pot to model boats and cars to a small 1930s countertop cash register, there is sure to be something of memory-jogging interest in this sale.

The perfect sign for so many people at the West Cork Auctions sale tomorrow.

Estimates are reasonable. A captivating white on red sign proclaiming “Changed Priorities Ahead” is estimated at €80-€100.

Though it can apply to lots of situations there are no prizes for guessing that it originated with the traffic management industry.

