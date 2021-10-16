Country house: Townley Hall a fitting backdrop for sale

The gracious neo-classical mansion that is Townley Hall near Drogheda offers a fitting backdrop this weekend for viewing the annual Adam’s country house collections sale.

Irish Georgian furniture is a strong point of this auction along with classical Irish art, silver and collectibles like a 19th-century cold painted model of a tiger by Bergman of Vienna.

Fine English furniture including a pair of giltwood console tables in the manner of William Kent will also feature strongly in this sale. Ahead of a busy upcoming week of auctions there is viewing at Townley today and tomorrow.

Cork landscape by Donald Teskey at de Veres.

If you can’t make it to Townley Hall the catalogue is online. Adam’s sale is online from Dublin on Monday and Tuesday.

The sale of Irish art and design at de Veres on Wednesday (October 20), highlighted by an iconic egg chair by Arne Jacobsen from 1958, caters to a different taste. No matter.

Boat to Inishbofin by Norman McCaig (1929-2001) at Whyte's.

The eclectic style now in vogue allows much mixing and matching in any interior. Classical pieces from different eras sit comfortably side by side in many stylish contemporary homes.

At de Veres there are chairs by Jacobsen, Mies van der Rohe, le Corbusier and the Norwegian Sigurd Ressell and a gilt metal table identical to one at Chanel’s apartment at 31 Rue Cambon.

There are some highly collectible art pieces headed by Donald Teskey’s Cork Landscape (€20,000-€30,000) with work by Louis le Brocquy, Sean McSweeney, Martin Gales and 30 works from the studio of Reginald Grey, a portrait artist who was best man at Brendan Behan’s wedding.

Whyte’s will encourage new entrants to the art market as well as existing collectors with a timed online autumn art auction of 291 lots which runs to next Monday. There are artworks with estimates of from €80 to €5,000.

Stalwarts like Louis le Brocquy, Norah McGuinness, Norman McCaig, Gretta O’Brien, Liam Treacy, Arthur Maderson, Markey Robinson, Robert Ballagh, Damien Hirst, Albert Irvin, Hughie O’Donoghue, Donald Teskey, Anita Shelbourne, John Kingerlee, Brian Maguire, Michael Cullen, Camille Souter and many more celebrated artists are all represented.

A Cork Regency chiffonier at Sheppard's.

Next Thursday evening (October 21) Sheppard's will sell contents from 33 Wellington Place, Dublin at a live online auction from Durrow.

There are 179 lots including antique furniture, art, mirrors, lamps and an extendable Edwardian club fender and a Cork Regency chiffonier. Among the more unusual items are a Portuguese parquetry chest, a large 19th-century cast-iron Dublin park bench and a large 19th-century gilt framed overmantel.