Country house: Townley Hall a fitting backdrop for sale

The gracious neo-classical mansion that is Townley Hall near Drogheda offers a fitting backdrop this weekend for viewing the annual Adam’s country house collections sale.
The sale of Irish art and design at de Veres on Wednesday (October 20), highlighted by an iconic egg chair by Arne Jacobsen from 1958, caters to a different taste. No matter.
Stalwarts like Louis le Brocquy, Norah McGuinness, Norman McCaig, Gretta O’Brien, Liam Treacy, Arthur Maderson, Markey Robinson, Robert Ballagh, Damien Hirst, Albert Irvin, Hughie O’Donoghue, Donald Teskey, Anita Shelbourne, John Kingerlee, Brian Maguire, Michael Cullen, Camille Souter and many more celebrated artists are all represented.