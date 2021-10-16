Pink power: The must-have colour to add pizzazz to interiors 

My interiors wish list includes a pink front door and a pink washbasin, the latter after seeing the bathroom of Jen Sheahan whose gorgeous Dublin cottage won RTÉ’s Home of the Year

But did you know that, historically, pink was the colour to dress boys in as it was seen as a paler form of red which represented power and masculinity? Blue was considered gentler for what was deemed to be the gentle sex. Thanks to more enlightened times, assigning colours to genders is gone by the board, but it’s taking a bit more time to convince some that pink is a good interior colour choice.

Look away now if you don't like pink, or bright colours in general. This scheme takes pink across the walls and radiator, introducing an orange sofa for added zing. Picture: Susie Lowe

I’m not one of the sceptics as it happens. Pink is my favourite colour, but it’s the flat tones offered by the more chi-chi paint makers which lure me in with names like Sulking Room Pink, Nancy’s Blushes (goes great with brass) and Setting Plaster.

Maybe that’s why I was a reluctant reader, initially, of a book called Pink House Living, For People Cheating on Fashion with Furniture, by Emily Murray of the award-winning blog The Pink House.

Taking the book by the cover, I had imagined photos of life in a Barbie world until a flick revealed a quiz.

Although this room is painted blue, the focal points are all pink, including the drapery, and alcoves which are papered in a pale pink ombré cloud-effect wallcovering. Picture: Susie Lowe

Now, being a Virgo, how could I resist something to structure the inclusion of pink at home, and confirm what I suspected I was guilty of: That my relationship with fashion is fickle and bound to turn adulterous after an encounter with a handsome piece of furniture.

It’s a case of Chesterfield over Choo any day. According to Emily, “For me, the key to making the most of this joyous colour — for I fully believe that pink has an amazing power to make people happy — is using it in moderation.”

Gold counter stools pop off pink tile work, adding a luxe look to a kitchen detailed with brass taps and door handles.

Her conversion to the colour happened after, she says, “I discovered the joy of decorating with pink, and other happy-making hues after having a baby left me swathed in shapeless black leggings.”

It could also be a description of us living in lockdown when those very leggings were our garment of choice, out of sight of the Zoom camera, and nice and comfy when decorating became the hobby of choice.

Her use of pink is restrained rather than evangelical; free of wince-inducing, all-over applications of shocking or neon variations, although she admits her partner, whom she refers to as Pink House Husband, periodically exercises the power of veto.

Photography chronicles her developing love of pink over the years in her own home and her interior design projects, moving from room to room to show the reader it works everywhere.

Sometimes, her use is simply a detail in a rug or a clutch of garden blooms in a pink mug, but there are bigger commitments also in drapery, paint and tiling.

Typical of interior publications this book is a light read in that it doesn’t have to be read cover to cover, but the real value for me is a series of Q&As with interior designers and photographers under the heading Pinkspiration, which lets us see the colour through their eyes; where tastes range from dappled applications, to full-on wall and radiator coverage, meaning there’s a bit of something for everyone.

But it’s the vogue for pink bedecked front doors which shows how mainstream pink has become at home and it might just be the place to apply it, out of sight for the most part, and when you can’t convert your co-habitants to the idea indoors.

Of her own pink front door, she says Pink House Husband declared it to be “not TOO awful”, probably helped by her choosing a shade to work with her orangey brickwork.

Nancy’s Blushes from Farrow & Ball did the trick, but she has a word of caution when it comes to exterior paints. “Make sure you properly test how the colour will read outside as the brighter light means it will seem like a different shade compared to indoors — paler and less intense.”

As for her pink additions indoors, she gets an unexpected reaction to a bright pink chair which, she says, “You may be surprised to learn that this little chair is one of Pink House Husband’s favourites until you discover that’s because, ‘when I sit on it, I don’t have to look at it’.”