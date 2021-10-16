Pink power: The must-have colour to add pizzazz to interiors 

My interiors wish list includes a pink front door and a pink washbasin, the latter after seeing the bathroom of Jen Sheahan whose gorgeous Dublin cottage won RTÉ’s Home of the Year
2021.
Taking the book by the cover, I had imagined photos of life in a Barbie world until a flick revealed a quiz.
It’s a case of Chesterfield over Choo any day. According to Emily, “For me, the key to making the most of this joyous colour — for I fully believe that pink has an amazing power to make people happy — is using it in moderation.”