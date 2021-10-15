Clever hacks to keep bins clean, stink-free and looking snazzy

Thanks to TikTok for this beauty: Put a good shake of table salt in the bottom of the black bin. Any maggots and flies will feed on it and die off

When your bin has been emptied (any of them), squirt in some fragrant washing-up liquid, pour in about half a bucket of clean water, slosh, pour, and put the bin up to drain and dry out. An old broom left out for the job is useful for a quick scrub-down Buy heavier-grade bin bags to ensure your black bags don’t split and leak garbage water into the wheelie Set a reminder to put out the bins on your phone. Your supplier may offer SMS alerts Use layers of newspaper over your organic waste to cut down on smells Jeyes Fresh-bin Powder neutralises odours and fights bacteria to freshen bins and prevent smells. It can be sprinkled on top of refuse to quickly kill germs, absorb and neutralise odours. €2.99 for 550g. Keep it away from the recycling and food bin Can’t stand the sight of your wheelies? Put up a bin-screen with simple fencing panels or even timber pallets over posts driven into the ground. Plant a hedging blind if you prefer Bags heaving out of the bin? Try the Irish-designed Bin Compactor from €68, eco-store.ie. Really if your bins are over-full, it’s time to rejig the wheelie order or clean up your act Extra weight, even squashing down 40% of the load, could mean extra charges