Clever hacks to keep bins clean, stink-free and looking snazzy

From shaking salt to get rid of maggots to washing-up liquid and newspaper remedies to zap smells, we've got it sussed
Clever hacks to keep bins clean, stink-free and looking snazzy
Fri, 15 Oct, 2021 - 14:15
Kya deLongchamps

  • Thanks to TikTok for this beauty: Put a good shake of table salt in the bottom of the black bin. Any maggots and flies will feed on it and die off
  • When your bin has been emptied (any of them), squirt in some fragrant washing-up liquid, pour in about half a bucket of clean water, slosh, pour, and put the bin up to drain and dry out. An old broom left out for the job is useful for a quick scrub-down
  • Buy heavier-grade bin bags to ensure your black bags don’t split and leak garbage water into the wheelie
  • Set a reminder to put out the bins on your phone. Your supplier may offer SMS alerts
  • Use layers of newspaper over your organic waste to cut down on smells
  • Jeyes Fresh-bin Powder neutralises odours and fights bacteria to freshen bins and prevent smells. It can be sprinkled on top of refuse to quickly kill germs, absorb and neutralise odours. €2.99 for 550g. Keep it away from the recycling and food bin
  • Can’t stand the sight of your wheelies? Put up a bin-screen with simple fencing panels or even timber pallets over posts driven into the ground. Plant a hedging blind if you prefer
  • Bags heaving out of the bin? Try the Irish-designed Bin Compactor from €68, eco-store.ie. Really if your bins are over-full, it’s time to rejig the wheelie order or clean up your act
  • Extra weight, even squashing down 40% of the load, could mean extra charges

    • More in this section

    Cuddle couches, perfect posters, and lighting delights Cuddle couches, perfect posters, and lighting delights
    Interiors: Occasional tables that deserve a place in the spotlight Interiors: Occasional tables that deserve a place in the spotlight
    How growing a hedge can make any garden a wildlife magnet How growing a hedge can make any garden a wildlife magnet
    #Unwind
    Clever hacks to keep bins clean, stink-free and looking snazzy

    Family transforms ‘dumping ground' room into a super space

    READ NOW
    Price info
    IE_180_logo
    Price info

    Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
    Cancel anytime.

    Terms and conditions apply

    Latest

    Lunchtime
    News Wrap

    A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

    Sign up
    Revoiced
    Newsletter

    Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

    Sign up

    Most Read

    Family Notices
    IE_logo_FN

    Family Notices