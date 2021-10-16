Cut down on food waste: How to maximise use of your brown bin 

Keep finding your food bin rejected on bin-lift day? It's time to make friends with the foodie bin
Sat, 16 Oct, 2021 - 08:28
Kya deLongchamps

Your waste collection provider is obliged to give you a brown bin for food and other organic waste.

This has been the law in Ireland since 2016 for towns of over 500 souls, and was supposed to be mandatory nationally since 2020, with varying degrees of compliance. Having asked my new supplier for a bin (I live in a hoary hedgerow, halfway up a mountain) I had no trouble getting one added for free to my monthly order.

By taking the organic waste out of the black bin, you’re reducing its weight, potentially avoiding charges for excess kilogrammes every two weeks.

Wasting food is a huge problem in Ireland, with upwards of 30% of what we buy being returned to the bin or compst heap, so always strive to reduce your waste footprint by shopping with a list and planning your recipes for the week, including leftover nights.

Only used compostable bags certified to EN13432, free of petrochemicals like GreenSax, otherwise, use newspaper (only) to line the bin, wrap the food or to depress the waste in the bin in layers (cutting down on the inevitable whiff). Slipping a standard plastic bag into the bin? Expect it to be ignored until you mend your ways.

