Interiors: Occasional tables that deserve a place in the spotlight

What is an occasional table the rest of the time? It’s an old joke, but with a crumb of logic. Choose the right iconic little supporting act, and in service or just standing about in plain view, that side table or console can prove a real star. With side tables that might be whisked around the room, look for stability and a relatively light build that’s easy to pick up or slide.
Putting my money (virtually at least) on an up-and-coming classic, the Turn side-table by Simon Legald for the brand Normann Copenhagen is a gorgeous, unique table anchored firmly to the ground. It recalls a cowbell when lowered and a wine glass flipped up on a coaster once turned up in height. It would look equally at home providing symmetry on either side of an Italian low-slung sofa as it would be nestled at the head of a modern bedframe. 65cm high and 55cm wide, it’s sizable and stable at 20kg but with a pod device, architectural and airy at the same time. Available in black, grey or light grey, from €690 depending on the supplier.
Check out HomeSense on Patrick Street for Chinese ceramic stools, excellent everyday tables and plant supports. From €100.