Richard Collins: A new lease of life for chicken and egg debate

NOBODY knows how many domestic chickens there are. An estimate, based on the consumption of eggs and poultry worldwide, suggests that up to 26bn are alive at any time. Whatever the true figure, this descendent of the red jungle fowl, from the Indus Valley, is the world’s most successful bird.

Despite being slaughtered for the pot, your average domestic chicken lives a longer, and happier, life than any other bird. The lives of most wild creatures are, in the words of Thomas Hobbes, “poor, nasty, brutish, and short”.

What appears to be fossilised chicken bones were discovered in northeastern China. Chickens could not have survived the austere climate where they were found, so the bones must have come from domesticated birds, probably kept for cock-fighting. Dated to around 5,400BC, the bones provide what seems to be the earliest evidence of avian domestication.

Richard Collins: Were cassowaries rather than chickens the first birds that humans domesticated and farmed?

Palaeontologist Kristina Douglass of Penn State University is lead author of a paper that challenges this. She and colleagues argue that birds were kept in captivity several millennia earlier than was previously thought, and that the first farmed birds were not chickens but cassowaries.

Three species of cassowary live in New Guinea. One of them, known as the southern cassowary, is also found in Australia. ‘Casu’ means ‘horn’ and ‘wari’ is ‘head’ in a local language; there’s a hollow casque on the bird’s head.

Up to 1.8m tall, with powerful legs and a lethal dagger-like nail on the innermost toe, cassowaries would prefer to be antelopes. At any rate, they abandoned flying many eons ago. Although superficially resembling giant turkeys, complete with spurs and conspicuous wattles, they are not even remotely related to the Christmas bird.

These giants are surprisingly difficult to observe in the wild. I once tried to spot some in the forests of North Queensland, but failed. Reputed to be very aggressive, they can deliver a lethal kick. “Keep your distance,” the locals advised.

Douglass has been studying cassowary eggshell fragments, over a thousand of which were found at two ancient settlement sites in New Guinea. During incubation, the embryo draws calcium from the eggshell, changing its thickness and composition. With detailed measurements and computer modelling of the shell structure, Douglass can tell at what stage of chick development a shell was broken.

She and her team found that most of the New Guinea fragments came from eggs either hatched or well on the way to term. If people were taking eggs from nests and eating them, the discarded shells would be mainly fresh.

‘Baluts’, boiled duck embryos, are sold as street food in southeast Asia, so it is possible that eggs containing developing chicks were cooked. However, no traces of heating were found on the ancient shell fragments.

As modern cassowary chicks readily imprint on people, they can be raised to adulthood in captivity. Douglass concludes that cassowary nests were raided and the chicks farmed in New Guinea. If she and her colleagues are right, cassowaries may have been domesticated there as early as 18,000 years ago.

Douglass et al. Late Pleistocene/Early Holocene sites in the montane forests of New Guinea yield early record of cassowary hunting and egg harvesting. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. 2021.