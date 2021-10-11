Donal Hickey: It's time to be a WEEE bit smarter

There probably isn’t a house in Ireland these days without a discarded mobile phone in some corner. We’re among the biggest users of these devices, with 3.68m of us owning one at this stage, and growing.

Indeed, our use of anything with a battery, or a plug, is rising annually. A visit to the waste electrics section of a recycling centre offers evidence of that. The other day I was surprised to see more of these goods than ever in a centre, ranging from small items like kettles and toasters to bulkier goods such as fridges and barbeques.

As if to illustrate our love affair with the mobile phone, research shows that 90% of adults have a smartphone. We spend an average of 4.5 hours per day on our phones, which is even more than Americans do.

And you might surmise that this is all down to our need to chat and keep in contact with others. Not so. Just 10% of the time is spent on calls, with the remainder being on social media, watching videos, listening to music and looking up the internet, according to a ComReg survey.

Families are now being urged to find and recycle five, end-of-life electrical items in a bid to improve our recycling performance after use of such items soared in the last year.

Irish homes contain an average of 15 to 20 broken, or unused, electrical goods, says Waste Electrical and Electrical Equipment Ireland (WEEE) which is calling on people to identify devices that are beyond repair, during October. Unsurprisingly, smartphones top on the list: EU data shows they are the most unused and hoarded electrical items lying around Irish homes.

New EU data indicates that each person is responsible for an average of 5kg of hoarded electrical waste, meaning 15-20kg of old and broken appliances are waiting to be recycled from most households. Upwards of 80% of a smartphone can be recycled. “When you add it up, 5kg equates to a kettle, a laptop that won’t power up, a smartphone beyond repair, an unplayable small gaming device and that kitchen blender in the back of the cupboard that hasn’t worked for years,” says WEEE Ireland chief executive Leo Donovan.

To mark international e-waste day this month, people are being asked to free up these valuable resources for use again in manufacturing and thereby saving on the environmental impacts of raw material extraction.

Look around and you’ll find them on shelves, in drawers, attics and sheds, even under beds and stairs. In 2020, almost 60 million household electrical appliances, tech devices and lighting equipment were placed on the Irish market, with annual purchases rising from 15kg per person, in 2016, to 21kg last year.