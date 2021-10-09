Irish furniture and classical Irish art at Adam's Townley Hall sale

Serious collectors of fine Irish Georgian furniture will find much of interest at Adam’s annual Country House Collections sale next Monday and Tuesday week (October 18 and 19). Viewing for this annual auction, which this year offers a particularly good selection of 18th-century Irish furniture alongside fine examples of classical Irish art and silver, gets underway at Townley Hall near Drogheda next Friday.
A stunning Irish mahogany side table with an apron carved with scrolls and acanthus leaves and a centre scallop shell is estimated at €20,000-€30,000. So is a compartmental George III pier mirror notable for the blue and clear glass bead decoration so associated with Irish mirrors.
Among the silverware is a pair of Dublin 1765 tureens by R Holmes and a rare Irish George I bullet-shaped teapot made in Cork in 1725 by William Clarke. There is a selection of gold boxes from the private collection of an Italian noblewoman. The sale contains two marble busts by the Irish sculptor Christopher Moore, one of the 3rd Duke of Leinster, one of William, 1st Baron Plunkett, Lord Chancellor of Ireland. Both date to 1843.