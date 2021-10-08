Counter attraction: We hit the streets for interiors buys

It’s not long ago you could pop into the sort of shops you might find in London’s Burlington Arcade and the Saint Germain district in Paris, until recession saw floral artists, antique dealers and design retailers disappear.
After ripping out 1980s and 1990s décor and exposing original Victorian plate-glass windows, he took the interior back to what it was. But successive lockdowns delayed the shop getting off the ground until this summer. Now it’s a destination, according to Michael, for anyone who appreciates that not everything has to be thrown away.
“If you’re starting out with your first house or apartment, I’d never be shy of kitchen chairs. Some are rustic, art deco, art nouveau, Edwardian, starting at €40.”
“We were exploding out of the basement,” says Helle, “but I wanted to stay local.