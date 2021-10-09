Vintage View: What's hot now on Etsy?

The Home & Living section of Etsy is a sensitive fingertip on the pulse of the global vintage marketplace, indicating what’s likely to remain popular sellers in 2022 nudged by trending, and buying behaviours.

Homedit.com trawled through each subcategory in the Home & Living section, delivering a snapshot of listing on one day on Etsy, July 27. This covered the most “granular selection” of vintage.

They then found the highest and lowest prices listed for the most popular group of items and the number of those things listed. It’s worth noting here, whether you’re trying to set up a small selling outlet or are on the lookout for a vintage or antique piece, always explore “price achieved” on online platforms where possible. The list price or estimate is half the story. The vendors’ real expectations and reserve may be buried in their strategy right up to the last hour the item is offered.

Top of the list for vintage homewares? I was astonished by this: 470,308 vintage-type wall hangings.

Vases are ten a penny. Look for an iconic collectable like these ceramics from the 1960s by Nils Thornsson (Baca for Royal Copenhagen, around €75 and up). Picture: Auctionzip

This could be a crocheted shawl from the 1960s or a mid-century Berber rug — it’s essentially anything to cover up those blank acres. Textiles are relatively easy and light to ship (worth remembering). The most expensive wall hanging (for those of you who think Etsy is an online bric-a-brac sale) was over €50,000 and the cheapest (bless) was €0.70. Rugs are a huge seller on Etsy, with almost 433,000 listed in one day, many of those super cheap. Watch those postal fees and locations to avoid import taxes and custom duties.

Second up — vases. Yep, a nice pot for the mantel — an old-fashioned trend limps on with 93,903 on offer. There are a lot of vases in the world. If you’re in the market, sneak bravely into the ’70s and ’80s and check out makers like Nils Thornsson (Baca for Royal Copenhagen) or Bertil Vallien glass for Kosta Boda (Sweden). The priciest vase was offered at €45,000, with the cheapest vintage going for €10.60, a cost likely outstripped by the postage. Some prices are stratospheric, ridiculous, just chancing it. Do your homework.

Third in the lineup in home décor according to Homedit’s figures, was almost 80,000 vintage leaning cushions. Now cushions are often repurposed from old fabrics on Etsy and are well worth looking out for as unique, character building texture. Handcrafted vintage soft layering — you couldn’t do better.

Some lottery winning lunatic was being tempted at €7,000 for a single cushion — seriously. Bottom of the league? Faux taxidermy — something we loved about five years ago, but which may have run up against environmental sensitivity that has made even a fake-fur throw an endorsement of the harvesting of real fur. Wreaths (presumably autumn and Christmas gee-gaw) came in second last. Put down that wire and plastic ivy girl — it’s not going to fly.

Knobs and pulls can revitalise so many pieces of home furniture, even your kitchen presses. Pressed glass flower knobs, €6.34 each from Scandinavia finds at Etsy.

Moving on to vintage furniture listings on July 27. The top pull, was pulls — 9,248 knobs and drawer handles. These will be largely new, vintage style porcelain, resin, glass, brass, steel, and wood pieces. They are transformative for any old thing you’re up-cycling or to put a new spin on jaded kitchen cabinetry. Quality counts with an engineered item meant for the hand and a bit of pressure. Check the hole alignment before beating out the credit card details. Someone out there was presumed to be happy to throw away €5,000 for their grabs — I really want to meet that person.

Second up, and no surprise was coffee and end-tables. Compact, quality furniture can achieve a healthy premium, especially with pinched apartment dwellers. It’s a division well represented on the iconic vintage front too, 7,309 modest perches for the Joe (multipurpose small tables) were listed. I see G-plan Astro from the 1970s and non-descript “retro” Danish teak tables climbing on all classifieds. Look out for useful smaller pieces, well constructed from the late-20th century in your travels. Some wag offered a diminutive table for €0.24.

Chairs and ottomans (hefty) were close behind at 6,826 posts. Dining chairs devoured 3,193 pages. Ensure when you buy vintage, it’s vintage on Etsy, eBay, DoneDeal or anywhere else — not “in the style of”. Production copyright is heavily abused and tweaked. The quality of these pieces can be truly awful. Bottom of the rankings? Bookshelves and slip covers. Shelving can be enormously heavy and expensive to ship. If you’re intent on a mid- to late-20th century original — try one of our excellent dealers in the era here in Ireland first. With regular, informed trips around the world, they may have exactly what you’re looking for or can plan to get it for you next time around.

Kitchenware (let’s throw dining ware in here as it seems to cover it) — the outright champion was drinks and bar ware at 254,842 listings on Etsy with the top buy (a rare designer cabinet for silver pieces no doubt) a tipsy €44,360.

The cocktail cabinet and home bar made a return with the travel and socialising restriction surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic. I’m guessing the increase in intimate home entertaining has a part to play here. Across the world, no one lives it up around the drinks cabinet like the Americans. Goodwill stores and US flea-markets are heaving with the stuff. Look out for glamorous and eccentric shakers, Martini glasses and whatever rattles your olives. Glass should always be in perfect condition — no chips, no hazing, and minimal rubs to applied decoration or branding.

Middling numbers at 6,261 — tea-towels seem to be making Etsy sellers a good profit, and light to ship, they are a good prospect for crafters and print-makers. Fridge magnets (why, why, why) quite rightly trailed in last. Out there in the lost land of odd collectables, someone is asking €421 for a fridge magnet in mid-July. It must have been the heat. Chill digs aside, there’s a smaller pool of rabid buyers for middling fridge magnets than there are for groovy ’50s cocktail sticks.

Finally, in storage, there was a surprise win. No, not vintage style desks or filing cabinets or industrial crates. Worldwide — it was jewellery boxes. Apparently, we like our bling housed in nostalgic style, 30,504 jewellery boxes made the day, when only — storage shelves were offered. Tripping around the site, there are Oriental boxes, mother-of-pearl inlaid examples, with wood, copper, and decoupage aplenty. I found listings for more than 88,000 jewel and trinket boxes of various eras. What an excellent Christmas present an old example would make. Read those seller reviews, especially for after sales — it could make all the difference to a precious deal.