Tackle energy bills, reduce energy use and cut costs 

With the darkest, coldest days of the year enfolding us, many of us are focused on stratospheric electricity price rises from our 14 suppliers in Ireland in the last 12 months.

The providers cite market forces beyond their reach. With Amber Alerts by Eirgrid blamed on insufficient wind production — it all feels less than empowering at the plug end of the deal.

Let’s get to work changing the two things we can alter on the energy bill: the price per kilowatt-hour (kWh) and where possible reducing the number of units we use.

TIME-OF-USE TARIFF

With the national rollout of Smart Meters through to 2024, tariffs for kWh of power based on peak/off-peak usage are being tailored into new energy products to suit individual situations. The intention is to offer the best value per kWh by promoting off-peak usage to customers, and to reduce the strain on our power infrastructure.

A progression from the standard rate/NightSaver model, basically, your power is now priced in up to three tariff bands. Simply going to NightSaver? Fine if you’re using around 4kWh overnight. NightSaver meters are free but the annual standing charge is around €60 extra.

Get to know your washer and dryer’s settings. Set them to the most economical load and don’t over-ride. Timers for washing machines can utilise cheaper night-time and off-peak tariffs.

Tariff packages vary, and handled sloppily, they won’t impact your savings in a meaningful way.

Peak times are seasonal and your habits with energy-intensive appliances must change.

Night charges apply between midnight and 9am in the summer while in winter it is charged between 11pm and 8am (11pm to 8am year-round for a Smart Meter). Peak is generally regarded as 5pm to 7pm, with day rates otherwise at 8am to 11pm.

Cut your night rate in a deal, and inevitably the day rate will be tickled up. It’s a matter of finding the right deal for your 24/7 energy profile. You might be influenced by running your heat pump or want to top an EV overnight using half-price power.

Timer control to heat your immersion from 4am to 8am ready for gravity showering just make sense. Peak power during the week and weekends will always cost more. Concentrate on the “shoulder” day rate between peak and night time value. It’s the wee hours where you should deploy timers to run large appliances and charge your PV, EV or PHEV battery.

Early risers can benefit from showering and using their spin dryers at dawn, while busy families will want affordable power and hot water when the kids burst in from rugby at 4pm.

Keep in mind with TOU packages, if you exceed the national average and set parameters of a deal, you will pay a premium. For example, here’s Energia’s Dual Fuel bundle T&Cs: Above 3,000kWh day usage and 2,000kWh night usage every two months you will be charged €0.3257 (inc VAT) day rate per unit(kWh) and €0.1587c night rate per unit (kWh). Yikes.

SWITCH IT DOWN

Passivity is the enemy. Being nimble online (and off) can save you a lot of money. Examine your energy package (gas/electricity bundles or simply electricity) in the weeks before the contract ends. Otherwise, you will ooze back like a hapless slug to a standardised 24-hour peak tariff. One step beyond? Take a look at your current contract right now, even before the 12-month obligation has expired. The familiar €50 exit for moving supplier may be worth paying if your new supplier is sweetening your arrival with a meaty credit bonus.

These questions are easily answered with a simple comparison using an online engine like bonkers.ie, choosy.ie or switcher.ie. Have your GPRN and MPRN to hand, and a few of your most recent bills to examine where the money’s going and when. Ensure you know your annual usage and key in any discounts you may have from your supplier (28%-31% on electricity for example).

Expect to be offered discounted rates, cash-back offers from €25, and other bonuses, but essentially, return to the bottom line, kWh pricing day and night or the EAB figure per month. The savings generated by your switch search should be based on your current plan and power usage as closely as possible. The banner savings advertised presume full standard rate electricity (day-rate) at the national standard usage per year of 4,200kWhs.

Deals are aimed at new customers; ensure you know what the policy is if you are a prodigal returning customer. Cork start-up WeSwitchU.ie is a clever service that provides the best deal for your household usage annually for gas and power carrying out that search and compare every 12 months automatically, weswitchu.ie. Energy Suppliers offers the best deals and plans for those who pay by direct debit and use online and paperless billing. Any estimated EAB figure will be divided by 12 to cover the year. Bord Gais has a keen reputation for economical dual-fuel bundles.

ENGAGE WITH USAGE

It’s hours of use that pushes up bills. Change remaining bulbs to LED over CFLs. Incandescent bulbs and halogen bulbs are power-hungry and don’t last even a fraction as long

Use an energy monitor (or your Smart Meter) to see those split kWhs flex as power is devoured in real-time.

Boiling the kettle repeatedly is expensive (but at a few minutes’ use, not the worst offender). Watching the monitor spike to 7kW when your teen is shaving their legs in the shower for 20 minutes — highly motivating

Stop the bleed. Unplug chargers once their finished and avoid stand-by for electronic goods.

Don’t over-ride eco-settings on any device without a good reason

Deploy timers (analogue or smart) to run large appliances overnight using cheaper power. Due to rare fire events surrounding tumble dryers, I don’t recommend running a clothes dryer if you’re not there to supervise it

When you are ready to replace, make energy efficiency a very high priority especially with clothes dryers. Heat pump dryers and new condensers with A++ rated automatic condenser cleaning, are increasingly affordable and can save a busy household a small fortune

Changing your television. A larger screen on all day will cost more (obviously). Organic light-emitting diode (OLED), light-emitting diode (LED) and backlit liquid crystal display (LCD) TVs use less energy than plasma televisions. Examine the EU energy label for their kWhs

Electric showers and space heating are top of the list for kW usage. Finesse all-electric heating both heat pumps, storage heaters and space heaters to be as energy efficient as possible. Download the PDFs for your heating units if you don’t know the settings

Go solar. In the garden, on the pathways, for your pond fountain; explore products to replace your wired in pieces over time with cheaper solar-powered, independent choices

OPTIMISE PV SYSTEM

In the coming months, PV microgenerators will be able to sell their excess power back to the grid (The Micro-generation Support Scheme). It’s likely to be a cheap limp rather than a grand entry into the energy market. Still, get ready by ensuring you have your Smart Meter installed (ask for a priority install), esbnetworks.ie

PV is particularly useful for anyone at home during daylight hours using every kW they can convert to AC. The winter collection from any array will be reduced dramatically (compromising battery collection). It can still contribute well in real-time

Together with the use of NightSaver electricity where appropriate, use your appliances sequentially throughout the daylight hours. Every array is different — I have surprisingly good collection just before dusk from my West panels

Replace your washer and dryer when ready, for appliances with a very high energy rating. Using a AA rated washer and a heat-pump dryer, your PV can handle all or most of that mechanical load even on a cloudy day, nipping less from the grid for spin cycles

If you have a battery with or without PV, it can be programmed to top-up from the grid overnight with half-price electricity. You then deploy these few kWs during the day as you would with a PHEV or EV car Only a RECI qualified electrician should commission a PV system or grid-tied battery

Look for new power supplier offers on PV installation. Energia will pay you for the excess electricity you return back to the grid at a rate of €0.074 (that’s 7.4c) per kWh paid out as a credit on your bill every January and July, energia.ie.