Tackle energy bills, reduce energy use and cut costs 

With the darkest, coldest days of the year enfolding us, many of us are focused on stratospheric electricity price rises from our 14 suppliers in Ireland in the last 12 months.
With the national rollout of Smart Meters through to 2024, tariffs for kWh of power based on peak/off-peak usage are being tailored into new energy products to suit individual situations. The intention is to offer the best value per kWh by promoting off-peak usage to customers, and to reduce the strain on our power infrastructure.
A progression from the standard rate/NightSaver model, basically, your power is now priced in up to three tariff bands. Simply going to NightSaver? Fine if you’re using around 4kWh overnight. NightSaver meters are free but the annual standing charge is around €60 extra.
Passivity is the enemy. Being nimble online (and off) can save you a lot of money. Examine your energy package (gas/electricity bundles or simply electricity) in the weeks before the contract ends. Otherwise, you will ooze back like a hapless slug to a standardised 24-hour peak tariff. One step beyond? Take a look at your current contract right now, even before the 12-month obligation has expired. The familiar €50 exit for moving supplier may be worth paying if your new supplier is sweetening your arrival with a meaty credit bonus.
It’s hours of use that pushes up bills. Change remaining bulbs to LED over CFLs. Incandescent bulbs and halogen bulbs are power-hungry and don’t last even a fraction as long
Use an energy monitor (or your Smart Meter) to see those split kWhs flex as power is devoured in real-time.
Boiling the kettle repeatedly is expensive (but at a few minutes’ use, not the worst offender). Watching the monitor spike to 7kW when your teen is shaving their legs in the shower for 20 minutes — highly motivating
Stop the bleed. Unplug chargers once their finished and avoid stand-by for electronic goods.
Don’t over-ride eco-settings on any device without a good reason
Deploy timers (analogue or smart) to run large appliances overnight using cheaper power. Due to rare fire events surrounding tumble dryers, I don’t recommend running a clothes dryer if you’re not there to supervise it
When you are ready to replace, make energy efficiency a very high priority especially with clothes dryers. Heat pump dryers and new condensers with A++ rated automatic condenser cleaning, are increasingly affordable and can save a busy household a small fortune
Changing your television. A larger screen on all day will cost more (obviously). Organic light-emitting diode (OLED), light-emitting diode (LED) and backlit liquid crystal display (LCD) TVs use less energy than plasma televisions. Examine the EU energy label for their kWhs
Electric showers and space heating are top of the list for kW usage. Finesse all-electric heating both heat pumps, storage heaters and space heaters to be as energy efficient as possible. Download the PDFs for your heating units if you don’t know the settings
Go solar. In the garden, on the pathways, for your pond fountain; explore products to replace your wired in pieces over time with cheaper solar-powered, independent choices
In the coming months, PV microgenerators will be able to sell their excess power back to the grid (The Micro-generation Support Scheme). It’s likely to be a cheap limp rather than a grand entry into the energy market. Still, get ready by ensuring you have your Smart Meter installed (ask for a priority install), esbnetworks.ie