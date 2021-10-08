Wish List: Cool cats, ravishing wreaths and gorgeous gonks

Scandi cool

How cute are these kooky Halloween gonks, above?

A bit of Scandi cool for decorating your home this Halloween, they're €5 each from Dealz nationwide; www.dealz.ie.

Autumn wreaths

One of the fabulous things about autumn is those seasonal wreaths. There's nothing like one for an easy, eye-catching feature in your home — and not just for the front door.

The Irish Country Home have combined burnished bronze and warm orange tones with pumpkins, berries, acorns, maple leaves and more to create the ultimate autumnal vibe.

They tell us their luxury bouquets are carefully selected, each and every stem are of the highest quality and the most realistic to the untrained eye. No one will know they're faux. This Autumn Harvest Pod Wreath is 60cm and €69.95. See www.theirishcountryhome.com for more details.

Brushing up

Lovely to see so many ethical and sustainable brands hitting the shelves. So Eco is launching its new Luxury Brush Set and Ultimate Gift Set in Boots Ireland this year, exclusively for Christmas 2021. The ranges are cruelty-free, sustainable and where possible biodegradable. As a key partner of Tree Nation for every 100 products sold, the brand plants a tree across the world. This year the brand has pledged that for every gift set sold in Boots Ireland stores and online, a tree will be planted.

The sets are available in stores and online now, priced at €19.99 and €24.99; www.boots.ie.

Have a good night

I'm delighted to hear about Ireland’s newest wellness company, The Sleep Care Company, run by Anne Marie Boyhan, who describes herself as a former seriously sleep-deprived mum and marketeer. She wants to help busy people sleep by designing luxurious bedtime rituals so they can soak up the benefits of a good night's sleep.

The luxurious The Sleep Journal (€30) is full of evidence-based sleep techniques, and has been designed, written and produced in Ireland. Find out more at www.thesleepcarecompany.com.

Devilish decor

Lidl have some devilish decorations in their middle aisle to help you get ready for Halloween. Add a fright to the night for trick or treaters with an LED Door knocker for €6.99. See your local store or www.lidl.ie.

Super supplements

World Menopause Day is held on October 18, to raise awareness of menopause and the support options that are there for improving health and wellbeing for women.

Meno Active is a super supplement containing 30 active ingredients including vitamins and minerals, digestive enzymes, live friendly bacteria, Omega 3 DHA and plant extracts to take during and after menopause.

Created by Revive Active the award-winning and Irish-founded brand, the supplement can be taken on a long-term basis and right through this new phase of life; ie.reviveactive.com.

Tubs of happiness

On the Kitchen Shelf this week, it's the fabulously named Wheyhey. It's a high-protein and sugar-free ice cream that's just launched into Dunnes Stores.

Each serving of Wheyhey boasts 7.3g of protein, and there are three tempting flavours: Coconut, Chocolate and Salted Caramel. At just 100 calories per scoop, you can pick up a tub at Supervalu, Centra, Spar, Eurosport, Costcutter and directly via Wheyhey.com. The normal price is €6 but keep an eye out for €4 promotions.

On the catwalk

I love all these colourful kitties! The Kilkenny Catwalk sculptures have been decorated by some of Ireland’s most talented artists, including Mary deBlacam, Orla de Brí and Chris Judge. The 21 Pangur Ban sculptures are being displayed in and around Kilkenny City.

Check out the Trail App with an interactive map and online auction allowing you to make a bid for your favourite piece. The innovative event aims to raise funds for the refurbishment of St Mary's Almshouse Kilkenny and is sponsored by Cartoon Saloontarget="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">; www.kilkennycatwalk.ie.