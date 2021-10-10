Garden Q&A: Why are my hydrangeas not flowering? 

Question

My hydrangeas haven’t flowered in two years — apart from one peeping flower. I usually get them cut back end of September and have always done so. Is this too early?

Answer

It probably is a bit too early to cut them back. I leave my hydrangeas until late February or early March before

cutting them back as the dead flower heads and stems can act as a blanket to protect the centre

of the plant from low

temperatures and any frost or snow we may get during the winter.

However, I don’t think that is why they aren’t flowering; it’s more likely that when they were cut back it may have been a bit too harshly.

Hydrangeas like this need at least seven nodes (counting from the ground up) left on each stem or else they won’t flower for a year or two — don’t ask me why, just one of those horticultural peculiarities.

