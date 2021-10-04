Islands of Ireland: Mannion’s Island comes at a price

This obscure Co Cork island shot to worldwide fame two years ago when crowdfunders attempted to buy it. The efforts of LetsBuyAnIsland.com in securing the island for its followers was picked up by the international media and the island was listed on dozens of property websites.

It was a fairly amazing choice for the venture, which has latterly subsided, as the lack of a natural shelter there in the form of a windbreak would seemingly militate against comfortable existence. No one lives there or probably ever did. And the lack of a pier is also a distinct disadvantage.

The four-acre Mannion’s Island was used in the 19th century by the Marmion family of landlords to graze horses. Around the tip of Dunmanus Bay to Roaringwater Bay, the Marmions at one time possessed several Roaringwater Bay’s islands and wasted little time in evicting tenants when times got very tough.

Dan MacCarthy: 'The Marmions at one time possessed several Roaringwater Bay’s islands and wasted little time in evicting tenants when times got very tough.'

Mannion’s island has been rendered in several spellings or versions including the 17th century Muckly Island (a name popular in the wider Durrus to Bantry area), Muck Island and also Mannin Island. And it is not to be confused with Jeremy Irons’s Mannin Island also around the corner.

The island’s name comes from the old Irish Manainn which is also Manx for the Isle of Man. Manx, is of course one of the six ‘surviving’ Celtic languages along with Irish, Scots Gaelic, Breton, Cornish, and Welsh. The first mention of ‘Mannin Island’ was in 1776 by Murdoch Mackenzie for the Maritime Survey of Ireland. This is somewhat surprising as the historic Irish names nearly always take precedence.

Mannion’s Island is separated from the mainland by Barley Rock and Mannion Island Small, which is truly minute. On the promontory opposite are the ruins of a MacCarthy castle which brings us back to the name Muckly or Muckley. The castle opposite Mannion’s (or Muckly Island) was owned by a branch of the MacCarthy Reaghs who held sway in Carbery from around the 13th to 17th centuries.

The Kerry Archaeological Magazine nails it: “Muclach in Irish means a herd of swine; and is the name of several townlands. It is not clear how the name came to be applied to this particular branch of the MacCarthys. Perhaps some ancestor may have owned extensive herds of swine. In the Down Survey map at the head of Dunmanus Bay and opposite Coolnalong, there is a small island called ‘Muckly Island’.

It was the modern incarnation of Mannion’s Island which appealed to Let’sBuyAnIsland co-founder Marshall Mayer.

“Mannion Island was chosen as a finalist in our search because we are primarily a tourism company, and the island’s proximity to continental Europe, south Irish summers, and the nearby towns were very attractive to help bring in tourists. We also have several Irish investors, who were keen to have an island getaway in their backyards,” says Marshall.

The group has targeted global islands in its attempt to secure an island. A statement on its website says: “It evolved from wishful thinking into a serious, if ambitious, business plan.” They also looked at islands in Panama and the Philippines.

We didn’t end up purchasing Mannion Island, though in the future if we expand our current operations we would love to reconsider it. We settled instead on an island in Belize for which we are currently designing the development,” says Mr Mayer.

The CEO of the company Gareth Johnson told the Irish Examiner in 2019 that the chosen island will be called Principality of Islandia. “It will be run as a tongue-in-cheek micro-nation. We can stamp people’s passports, we can have a prime minister and a prince, there’s are lots of different angles,” said Mr Johnson, who is the brainchild behind the project.

“We will use it as a kind of resort depending on what island we buy. It will be a profit-making enterprise.”

So Mannion’s came close to having its own royalty and would have joined Tory Island and Great Saltee in having its own monarch. The island is still listed for sale with Dominic Daly priced at €268,000.