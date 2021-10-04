Donal Hickey: Climate crisis cost to farmers

Farmers are not short of people telling them what they must do to combat climate change. Whatever remedial action they take will cost money, loads of it, but there’s less clarity as to who is going to pay. That will, of course, largely be the taxpayer in one guise or another.

One of the big challenges is to protect our waterways. Ireland’s water quality continues to decline and 53% of water bodies are at risk of not achieving “good’’ status. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) says agriculture is the single biggest pressure contributing to pollution, with a third of rivers and lakes and a quarter of estuaries having excess nutrients.

Nutrient concentrations keep rising, with manure, slurry, artificial fertilisers, and pesticides among the sources.

Donal Hickey: 'The cost of making good when the environmental harm is done will not just be an economic one, but will have implications for the health of society.'

Various agencies can work with farmers to prevent damage to the environment. They could, for example, put in buffer strips and more fencing and take action to protect wetlands, which would have positive outcomes.

But, according to the Water Forum, the “most thorny of issues’’ is how will the measures be paid for. Some of the above measures, not to mention reduced stocking rates, have an obvious cost attached and reduce farmers’ income.

“The Water Forum supports the principle of public money for public good, but protecting and restoring the increasing needs of nature is not cheap,’’ the forum added, also calling for more public debate on the issue.

It is best to act now, as the cost of making good when the environmental harm is done will not just be an economic one, but will have implications for the health of society.

The scientific data allows for the right measures to be implemented to protect water quality, so agencies can work with farmers to prevent further damage to the environment.

Due to their work, farmers know plenty about climate and generally worry about too much rain. In the decades ahead, however, they will most likely have to cope with long periods of drought, water shortages, and implications for farm animals and crop growth. Weather extremes are here — flooding and rising temperatures, for instance.

British farmers face a similar situation. A leading figure in agriculture in England, Liz Bowles, informed the recent Oxford Farming Conference that 20 years ago they were told to start thinking about climate change.

“If farmers had changed farming practice in advance of the climate changing, they could well have been at a competitive disadvantage, but now that is completely different,’’ she said. “We all must look at how we can change our farming practices to adapt to climate change both to remain competitive and to play our part in cooling down our planet.”