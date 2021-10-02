Wish List: Discover pretty planters and hero colours

Four Shades

We are adoring this new hero colour from Irish paint brand, Colourtrend. There are four standout shades from their most recently launched Contemporary Collection, we have Iced Float, Mussel, and Oyster Bed - and my personal favourite, this one, Batch Loaf. This soft taupe is one is versatile and suited to a variety of schemes and living spaces. To find out how you can build your interiors scheme around these four signature shades, try out Colourtrend’s personalised project and colour advice services such as Video Ask (a video consultancy service), online colour consultations and their online chat service on their website. Colourtrend’s Contemporary Collection is available from select stockists nationwide and online at www.colourtrend.ie. Prices range from €89.50 - €105 per 5 litres.

Peppermint Grove

We're still all about the self-care here, and taking a little time out to recharge is no harm. Peppermint Grove has introduced a range of bath and body care products to Irish customers. Handmade in Australia, this collection is just gorgeous. There is a whole range to choose from, bath salts, hand cream, body cream and wash but our favourite is the beauty bar. It's really lovely to use, with cocoa butter, sweet almond oil and vitamin E. It's €7.95 and like all the Peppermint Grove products, it's not tested on animals, is free from parabens, PEGs, petroleum and animal-derived products and all the packaging is fully recyclable. Available from pharmacies and interiors stores nationwide or online at www.peppermintgrove.ie

Trick or Treat

The nights are drawing in and I've already started a sneaky Halloween stash. Marks and Spencer has a nice selection of spooky sweet treats. I like the look of these Colin The Caterpillar Risky Roulette sweets (€2.50– 2 for €4). Will you get naughty or nice Colin? Sounds more like an adult's game, to be fair.

Mini planters

If I could fill up my home with planters, I would. This gorgeous set of mini planters is from Sass & Belle, €17, from Oxendales. www.oxendales.ie

Cocktails

This beautiful tome is an Irish cocktail book, by Monika Coghlan of Pepperazzi Food Styling and Photography. Monika is a self-published author of this book showcasing some of the incredible spirits the country has to offer. A perfect gift for a cocktail lover or Irish food and drink enthusiast, or for yourself to get ready for the festive season, it's available at www.pepperazzi.ie and from selected stores nationwide including Brown Thomas and Meadows & Byrne.

Iconic Dublin

Arnotts has partnered with the cult Instagram photography account, @Dublin_Archive1 to launch ‘Dublin, then & now’, an in-store photography exhibition that will be home to some of the most iconic moments, memories, faces and places of Dublin City in recent times. Launching on October 6, The Gallery on Second Level at Arnotts will have a roster of images on display include the papal visit to Ireland lensed in 1979, and this fascinating portrait of Twiggy visiting the store in 1966. For history aficionados, a range of limited-edition merchandise will be available to purchase. www.arnotts.ie

Peat Mask

On the Bathroom Shelf (but also on a rock) this week is a really gorgeous brightening hydration peat mask from Irish company Oiche. The face mask is packed with naturally-occurring organic nutrients, amino acids, phytohormones and vitamins, along with humic acid and fulvic acid, which has long been revered for its brightening and anti-inflammatory properties. Yours for €12 at https://oiche.ie

Rug Treat

Maoliosa Murray has just launched her new showroom and design consultancy, ‘The Apartment’ located within a Georgian townhouse in Ballsbridge. Maoliosa has collaborated with The Rug Company for 10 years and is their official Irish partner. Every client at the showroom will be met personally by Maoliosa where you can explore the collections. You'll be for a treat - like this Farrow and Ball hand-loomed silk border rug. Prices from €2,913 and available exclusively from http://maoliosa.com