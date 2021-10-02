The French connection: Christie's Paris sale showcases the best of design

GIVEN that bad design abounds — chairs that are not comfortable, trip hazards, out-of-reach plug sockets, the list is endless — a sale at Christie’s in Paris on November 3 offers a sharply focused look at good design.

The core of the private collection of Daniel Lebard is the Modern Movement in the 1920s and 1930s and this is backed up with design from France in the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s. There is an estimate of €13m-€19m on a sale of around 300 lots.