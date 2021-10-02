The French connection: Christie's Paris sale showcases the best of design

All of these lots carry the ideal of a modern living environment
This Modernist wall desk arrangement is at Christie's in Paris.

Sat, 02 Oct, 2021 - 08:00
Des O’Sullivan

GIVEN that bad design abounds — chairs that are not comfortable, trip hazards, out-of-reach plug sockets, the list is endless — a sale at Christie’s in Paris on November 3 offers a sharply focused look at good design.

The core of the private collection of Daniel Lebard is the Modern Movement in the 1920s and 1930s and this is backed up with design from France in the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s. There is an estimate of €13m-€19m on a sale of around 300 lots.

Jean Prouvé's Trapeze table at Christie's.
This is because many of these lots are seminal pieces by masters like Jean Prouvé, Pierre Chareau, Charlotte Perriand, Pierre Jeanneret and Le Corbusier and on to the designers of subsequent decades.

All of them carry the ideal of a modern living environment for the modern man or woman. Among Jean Prouvé’s creations is a rare example of his trapeze table and the wall desk arrangement illustrated here that would suit tight spaces in many Irish houses where working from home is fast becoming the norm.

