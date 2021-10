How about this for sustainable science?

Fresh from the scrapyard and an old laboratory, the latest industrial homeware collection by Irish craftsman Emmet Bosonnet has earned a perch on designer desks and in coveted corners of salubrious salons everywhere.

The Kopper Kreation colleciton.

Emmet, of Kopper Kreation, Dublin, had the idea of crafting three bud or flower vases from recycled scrap combined with test tubes salvaged from an old science lab. The copper pipe used to create them is 100% recycled.

“All my products are handmade and finished to enhance the natural qualities of the different raw materials,” says Emmet.

“I love the natural patina that develops with metal in time, in particular the beautiful greens and blues that develop in copper over a longer period of time.”

Located at The Chocolate Factory, Kings Inn Street, Dublin, Kopper Kreation is an industrial homewares brand that uses reclaimed and recycled materials to create unique and eye-catching homewares.

Emmet, the creator and founder, is from Dublin and has an honours degree in Engineering.

All Kopper Kreation products are fashioned with longevity in mind and the crafting technique ensure they are created to last a lifetime, adds Emmet.

“Even the test tubes in these latest creations came from a laboratory auction from an old science lab that closed down last summer so everything is recycled,” he says.

The pipe flower bud vase set of three is priced from €40 while the brass-fitting flower bud vase trio is priced from €35.

Emmet says he has always been inspired by industrial design and has a keen eye for practical and functional product design.

Emmet loves the raw materials of copper, steel and brass and is inspired by all things industrial and finding alternative uses for items that tend to be disregarded or sent to a recycling centre or landfill.

Sustainability is at the heart of the Kopper Kreation ethos and it strives to use reclaimed, recycled materials and packaging as much as possible.

Emmet says he loves to spend as much time as possible down in the local scrapyard “sifting through the various treasures that people disregard and try to make something new”.

The Ovcio wrap/throw.

WRAPPED UP

THERE’S a definite chill in the air but we’re still determined to bring the indoors out — so a throw that doubles up as a lightweight wrap (or vice versa) is a win-win as far as I’m concerned.

Made from 100% Mongolian cashmere, the Ovcio scarves are lightweight, warm and comfortable but also make a statement draped on chairs, to add a pop of colour (for instance, the fuchsia variety, pictured here) or to add depth to any colour scheme.

As well as jazzing up décor, the Ovcio serves as an all-purpose scarf — or can add a feel of home when you travel, as it rolls up super-compact into a pouch.