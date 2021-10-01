Meet the catwalk leaders making our homes super-chic

While the days of sourdough and banana bread were numbered as soon as the signal of a return to a semblance of normality flickered, homeware is not a victim to the same tremulous temporality of trends.

If anything, the pandemic reinforced the desire, if not the necessity, to invest time and energy into the spaces we occupy.

La DoubleJ's maximalist fantasy, fit for your table.

“As there were fewer opportunities to dress up and go out, we saw our customer shift to investing in homeware pieces to uplift their surroundings and reflect their personal style,” says Liane Wiggins, head of womenswear buying at Matchesfashion, where homeware sales are up over 30% from 2020.

This newfound appreciation for home decor prompted homeowners everywhere to consider what their home means to them and how to channel creative energy as the world stood still.

Ever changed, the pandemic has fostered a generation of homeware aficionados as home offices from here to Sydney witnessed updates and overhauls.

“Change brings about ideas,” says Molly Molloy, one half of Milan-based Colville, the brand she co-founded with former British Vogue fashion director Lucina Chambers.

“I think the pandemic has allowed us very much to focus on that as it has become our working environment but I think that won’t go away as we gradually move back into offices,” Molloy adds.

Copenhagen-based Tekla has captured the hearts of the perennially cool like award-winning actress Emma Corrin.

For Colville, a fashion label primarily known for its vibrancy and colour, textiles, and print, the possibilities of homeware were endless and something they had considered since the label’s inception.

An abundance of colour and chutzpah, La DoubleJ's maximalist tendencies feel perfect for the post-pandemic moment.

From glassware to rugs, pouffes to blankets, ceramics to cushions, working with textile specialists in Mexico and Colombia, the brand insisted upon an experimental approach that brought exuberant colour and tactility to the world of Italian-made interiors, without a clear strategy: “Nothing is out of bounds,” Molloy says.

For JJ Martin’s La Double J, a Milan-based brand that approaches fashion and interiors with unfettered maximalist tendencies, homeware went from a “pure passion project” to one of the “brightest spots in our direct-to-consumer business”.

Martin’s joyful, uplifting, and mood-boosting approach to Italian-made porcelain plates and table linens using historic Italian suppliers provided relief to both the designer and her eager client base.

Aglow in various hues, consider sprucing up home decor with La DoubleJ's vibrant hues.

In a glum and discombobulating time, Martin’s philosophy is shaped around creating products such as patterned tabletop accessories to kitchen and bedroom essentials that “raise your vibration”, which, she explains, comes in the form of the elevated quality, “singing” prints, and saturated colours that spark joy in the viewer.

She says, “I’ve personally found that happiness can be a cure-all for snapping myself out of a funk. That was particularly relevant during our long lockdown in Italy and continues to be so for the future.”

AS THESE times herald a return to the office, Matchesfashion’s Wiggins notes the rise in people entertaining from home is extending the grip interior design has on our collective minds.

She notes that vases from Anissa Kermiche and trays from Les Ottomans, as well as more artisanal items, from Sabine Marcelis abstract mirrors and Marni Market’s one-of-a-kind baskets, perform exceptionally well as shoppers have their sights on tabletop decor.

“I think home entertaining for friends and family has become much more appreciated and I would expect — and hope — that to continue,” says Yinka Ilori, the British-Nigerian artist and designer who notes people are enjoying being able to spend more time in their own space and appreciate how they decorate.

Colville's marble-print glass vases.

Wiggins from Matchesfashion said Ilori’s playful, colourpop dinner plates were coveted by their customer base who pivoted to home entertainment as their interior project.

Ilori says, “Home entertaining for friends and family has become much more appreciated and I would expect— and hope — that to continue.”

“Dressing up is a general term, it goes from dressing up ourselves to the homes we spend so much time in,” says Charlotte de Geyter, who spent the lockdown period 30 minutes outside Antwerp, sequestered in her mother, Bernadette’s home.

It is abundantly clear why homeware came naturally to the de Geyters, the duo behind the Bernadette Antwerp label. When they launched their line during the height of the pandemic, they imbued the spirit of their signature soigné evening dresses and silk robes, printed with elaborate florals inspired by their verdant garden, into ceramics, tablecloths, and cushions.

Beyond lockdowns, they have committed themselves to conceive of new ways to bring their charming world of floral motifs to their fun-loving clientele.

JJ Martin.

This is especially true of entertaining at home when the women like to serve breakfast in their ivory ceramic bowls or fulfilling pasta in their red blossom printed plates and the tabletop is as important as how they dress. For them, homeware is as important as the next collection of high-end fashion.

In addition to the rise in entertaining from home, Kristoffer Juhl, co-founder of Tekla, notes how a new wave of conscious consumers is permeating the homeware space. He expects to see a shift towards more sustainable and long-term preferences when it comes to homeware as well as other consumer goods.

From eco-friendly fashion brands to alternative modes of transport accelerating in growth, homeware, too, is undergoing a conscious renaissance.

The Copenhagen-based brand, which has captured the hearts of the perennially cool like actress Emma Corrin and author Raven Smith, is known for its serene, architecturally inclined bedding (think organic cotton poplin sheets in soft, sensual palettes) and nightwear (extra-thick terry-cloth robes and loose, airy pyjamas, both using eco-friendly materials) which deploys simplicity in design and durable fabrics in order to create a product that endures unforgivingly fickle trends.

La DoubleJ's mood-boosting maximalist sensibility stretches to homewares.

IN THE words of Sabine Marcelis, the Dutch designer and Matchesfashion breakout star whose work marries art and interior design, the future of shopping for home decor is “to think twice about what we purchase and only purchase it if we really love it and when we know it will bring daily pleasure into our lives”.

Always thinking of the longevity and impact of her work, Marcelis’ oeuvre crosses disciplines but it is her mirrors with hand-splashed paint details that truly delight customers. She remarks that while the number of large events for which she previously made pieces declined, the number of private commissions increased.

She believes this owes to that newfound mindset adopted by people around the world who are not just decorating in the name of taste but investing in their homes.

According to Molly Molloy from Colville, the ongoing attentiveness to interior design and investment in decoration owes to the fact that “the home, and everything in it, has become, if not an obsession, a very healthy interest”.

Similarly, Kristoffer Juhl is optimistic that this mentality is “here to stay and that it will eventually dominate”.