Meet the catwalk leaders making our homes super-chic

While the days of sourdough and banana bread were numbered as soon as the signal of a return to a semblance of normality flickered, homeware is not a victim to the same tremulous temporality of trends.
“I think the pandemic has allowed us very much to focus on that as it has become our working environment but I think that won’t go away as we gradually move back into offices,” Molloy adds.
For Colville, a fashion label primarily known for its vibrancy and colour, textiles, and print, the possibilities of homeware were endless and something they had considered since the label’s inception.
Martin’s joyful, uplifting, and mood-boosting approach to Italian-made porcelain plates and table linens using historic Italian suppliers provided relief to both the designer and her eager client base.
“I think home entertaining for friends and family has become much more appreciated and I would expect — and hope — that to continue,” says Yinka Ilori, the British-Nigerian artist and designer who notes people are enjoying being able to spend more time in their own space and appreciate how they decorate.
Beyond lockdowns, they have committed themselves to conceive of new ways to bring their charming world of floral motifs to their fun-loving clientele.
The Copenhagen-based brand, which has captured the hearts of the perennially cool like actress Emma Corrin and author Raven Smith, is known for its serene, architecturally inclined bedding (think organic cotton poplin sheets in soft, sensual palettes) and nightwear (extra-thick terry-cloth robes and loose, airy pyjamas, both using eco-friendly materials) which deploys simplicity in design and durable fabrics in order to create a product that endures unforgivingly fickle trends.