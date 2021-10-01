Tablescaping: We show you how to vamp up your tabletop

On an average day of work and school, laying the table is a no-frills business; just a means to facilitate a meal quickly made to feed ravenous mouths, with the functional implements of plates, cutlery and some glasses.

Sunday lunch or a special occasion typically means more effort, but it wasn’t until the trend for tablescaping was sprung on us did laying the table become the art form of hosts looking to expand their presentation skills beyond the charcuterie board trend of 2019 when we enjoyed what now seems like the heady days of entertaining at home.

Coloured tapered dinner candles give height to a tablescape, match the theme and take up less space than a pillar candle (from €3.70 at Sostrene Grene from October 21).

We just couldn’t get enough of those out-sized boards to unleash our creativity on wodges of cheese and slices of ham. But when entertaining stopped last year, boards were furloughed in a dark cupboard beside the hibernating food processor and impulse purchase waffle maker. Kitchen life slowed down to revolve around baking, the ritual of meal preparation and, inevitably, with time on our hands, setting the stage for its presentation and braving the online community to show off our efforts.

A feature abstract plate design is set among vintage cutlery, garden foliage and casual linens (Undercover Umari plate from €25.69 at www.mineheart.com).

Instagram quickly developed into the mothership of the tablescaper with 1.5m using the hashtag #tablescape on their handiwork. Ostentatious finished products are applauded, professional or home-grown; and candelabra and floral arrangements dominate, calligraphers and embroiderers kept in business, and luxury linens are bespoke.

Less is more does not apply, but rather the opposite, which has me scratching my head as to where, oh where, do I put the bowl of spuds for easy access? There’s certainly an aspect of tablescaping where form trumps function.

But a woman who takes a practical as well as stylish approach is Ellie Moore of Dress For Dinner which sells tablescapes in a box for the time-pressed who want to make a great impression.

For the enthusiastic beginner ’scaper, as they’re known in the trade, she has a few tips.

An autumn-themed tablescape starts with a white cloth, table runner and adds a centrepiece decorated with candles and string lights (lights from €15 at www.lights4fun.co.uk).

“Begin at the base,” she says. “Are you using a cloth? Perhaps you have a beautiful wooden table which can look lovely laden with food and nice crockery and glassware. A white table runner works a bit like a stage for your central design. At the moment I am mad about floral tablecloths and I use the colours in them to theme the whole design.” For simplicity, she’s a fan of coloured candles, candlesticks, ginger jars, a jug, bowl or tray. “They’re all you might need to arrange the centre of the table attractively,” she says.

“If I’m dressing the table at home I select flowers of the season in the colours of my table design, or let the flowers dictate the design,” she explains. “Vases are an essential tablescaping tool and bud vases are the perfect way to display flowers without them overwhelming the central area and inhibiting conversation.”

A simple kitchen supper can take on a sophisticated touch with earthy tablewares and a black and mocha colourway (plates €14.9,9 napkins from €7.99 p/pair from H&M Home).

After that, she says it’s about layering everything up.

“Use your smartest cutlery and glassware and create plate stacks with a mat or charger at the base. Then a dinner plate, salad and side plate on top. We like to use different colours and plates from different sets.

“Add a beautiful linen napkin tied with a ribbon, a thoughtful place card or gift and you are dressed for dinner. What guest wouldn’t love the thought you’ve put in.”

Resources for tableware

www.peacockandco.ie, an Irish tablescaping partnership that sells wares and linens and also rents tablescapes with names like Landscape, Flowerscape and Dreamscape for your special occasion, starting at €40 per person

Signaturerentals.ie creates bespoke tablescapes and also rents individual items or specific looks

Helen James’ Considered range of tablewares for Dunnes Stores just keeps getting better, including dinner plates for €10 each which are suitable for everyday use but dress up beautifully with the right linens on special occasions; www.dunnesstores.com.

Sostrene Grene is the place for bargains, currently stocking tapered and vintage-style twisted dinner candles from €3.70 in an assortment of colours (available from October 21)

The eternally tasteful Interiosity has glass plates with beaded-style edging, from €7.95, and short-stemmed water glasses, €7.95; www.interiosity.ie

For cotton linens, H&M Home stocks table runners from €9.99, tablecloths from €19.99 and pairs of napkins from €7.99; www2.hm.com

Try Meadows & Byrne for acacia wood charger plates; www.meadowsandbyrne.com

Resources for tablescaping ideas