Tablescaping: We show you how to vamp up your tabletop

We just couldn’t get enough of those out-sized boards to unleash our creativity on wodges of cheese and slices of ham. But when entertaining stopped last year, boards were furloughed in a dark cupboard beside the hibernating food processor and impulse purchase waffle maker. Kitchen life slowed down to revolve around baking, the ritual of meal preparation and, inevitably, with time on our hands, setting the stage for its presentation and braving the online community to show off our efforts.
For the enthusiastic beginner ’scaper, as they’re known in the trade, she has a few tips.
“If I’m dressing the table at home I select flowers of the season in the colours of my table design, or let the flowers dictate the design,” she explains. “Vases are an essential tablescaping tool and bud vases are the perfect way to display flowers without them overwhelming the central area and inhibiting conversation.”
- www.peacockandco.ie, an Irish tablescaping partnership that sells wares and linens and also rents tablescapes with names like Landscape, Flowerscape and Dreamscape for your special occasion, starting at €40 per person
- Signaturerentals.ie creates bespoke tablescapes and also rents individual items or specific looks
- Helen James’ Considered range of tablewares for Dunnes Stores just keeps getting better, including dinner plates for €10 each which are suitable for everyday use but dress up beautifully with the right linens on special occasions; www.dunnesstores.com.
- Sostrene Grene is the place for bargains, currently stocking tapered and vintage-style twisted dinner candles from €3.70 in an assortment of colours (available from October 21)
- The eternally tasteful Interiosity has glass plates with beaded-style edging, from €7.95, and short-stemmed water glasses, €7.95; www.interiosity.ie
- For cotton linens, H&M Home stocks table runners from €9.99, tablecloths from €19.99 and pairs of napkins from €7.99; www2.hm.com
- Try Meadows & Byrne for acacia wood charger plates; www.meadowsandbyrne.com
- instagram.com/fionaleahydesign/?hl=en
- instagram.com/clodagh_mckenna /?hl=en
- instagram.com/maisonmargauxltd/?hl=en
- instagram.com /dressfordinnertablescapes/?hl=en
- instagram.com/tablescapes_/?hl=en
- instagram.com/the_tablescape_co /?hl=en
- instagram.com/socialstudiesparty/