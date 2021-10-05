Hot stuff: The changing ways we now heat our homes

THE future of central heating at home in Ireland is changing. It’s taken several cold shoves from the most environmentally aware, but it’s happening.
SEAI grant assistance and the Building Regulations (part L) have been finessed to propel those building or renovating to install a renewable heat source, generally a sustainable air or ground sourced heat pump. Only natural gas can get anywhere near its economy. With carbon taxes heaped up year on year on our finite fossil fuels that competition may soon be over.
According to the SEAI, if you own a house built after 2005, it is likely to be heat pump ready with a heat loss of 2Watts/Kelvin/sq m, something you can drill down on with a full technical assessment during the grant aid process. Don’t be frightened off by this BER demand, as there are exceptions made.
There are plans for natural gas to be blended by injection from anaerobic digesters around the country, into more Earth-friendly, carbon-neutral renewable gas to join the already available BioLPG. Hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) boiler technology and retrofits are being championed by oil boilermakers. Even electric heating has been transformed out of all recognition.
That said, nothing surpasses the potential 300% plus energy efficiency boasted by a well detailed geothermal heat pump system. The deep retrofits needed to make the installation of any heat pump meaningful, may not be a cost-optimal answer for you and your family, even with green-loan assistance.
Whatever your situation, having insulated and draught-proofed the building as fully and comprehensively as possible, upgrades to your air and water heating should go hand in woollen glove with an eye to improved control.
There’s an enormous waste of kW energy all over the house, simply down to adult habit finely minced with teenage couldn’t-be-bothered. The ventilation of the living spaces, should also be professionally assessed to ensure that any physical tightening of the home’s envelope, does not compromise that vital air quality.
Here, we take a look at inspiring progress from all over the home technology and heating industry, together with hot products and ideas to help you warm up to winter 2021 on just about any budget.