Don't miss Irish Examiner's free glossy Home magazine

Irish Examiner Home glossy magazine brings you beyond the front door of some of Ireland’s sleekest spaces and shows you how to get cosy this season with smart heating solutions.

You’ll also get styling ideas on making the most of your room outside — and there's an abundance of inspiration for your interiors wish list.

The Dockhouse, Kinsale. Picture: Janice O'Connell, f22

HOME AND AWAY

We visit an Australian beach house-inspired Kinsale property, above.

STYLE INSPIRATION

You'll get to take a tour of an RIAI award-winning Cork house, below.

The Folding House, Cork. Picture: Denis Scannell

Drone view of Killarney House and Gardens. Picture: Valerie O'Sullivan

GARDEN MAGIC

Garden columnist Peter Dowdall explores the history and design of the gardens at Killarney House.

And there's lots, lots, more.....