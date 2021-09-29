Don't miss Irish Examiner's free glossy Home magazine

The glossy 'Home' magazine is back! Enjoy the autumn/winter edition with your Irish Examiner this Saturday, October 2
The kitchen/dining area and balcony in The Dockhouse, Kinsale. Picture: Janice O'Connell, f22

Wed, 29 Sep, 2021 - 16:45
Eve Kelliher

Irish Examiner Home glossy magazine brings you beyond the front door of some of Ireland’s sleekest spaces and shows you how to get cosy this season with smart heating solutions.   

You’ll also get styling ideas on making the most of your room outside — and there's an abundance of inspiration for your interiors wish list.

The Dockhouse, Kinsale. Picture: Janice O'Connell, f22
The Dockhouse, Kinsale. Picture: Janice O'Connell, f22

HOME AND AWAY 

We visit an Australian beach house-inspired Kinsale property, above. 

STYLE INSPIRATION 

You'll get to take a tour of an RIAI award-winning Cork house, below.

The Folding House, Cork. Picture: Denis Scannell 
The Folding House, Cork. Picture: Denis Scannell 

Drone view of Killarney House and Gardens. Picture: Valerie O'Sullivan
Drone view of Killarney House and Gardens. Picture: Valerie O'Sullivan

GARDEN MAGIC 

Garden columnist Peter Dowdall explores the history and design of the gardens at Killarney House. 

And there's lots, lots, more.....

