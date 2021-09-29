Wake up and smell the coffee with rainbow beakers and comforting candles

Happy Birthday to Casey’s Furniture! It’s the big 100 - aren’t they looking well for it? To celebrate the occasion, Casey’s have launched an exclusive centenary range and their 100-year anniversary event is on now. You can pick up these gorgeous limited edition centenary candles in store for €20. Visit Casey’s at their multi-award winning stores – the original historic store in Cork on Oliver Plunkett Street or their purpose-built showroom in Raheen in Limerick. Or see caseys.ie for nationwide deliveries.
Is there anything better than a nice, new tea towel? Yes, watching someone else do the dry up, using a nice, new tea towel! Keep an eye out for these in the homeware department in Penney’s, a four pack is a fiver.
With us having an eye on landing back to the office, and with kids back to school and college, it’s a nice time to update your desk bits and bobs. Avoca is proud to have collaborated with Cork company Badly Made Books for the creation of an exclusive range of recycled and recyclable notebooks, with each product in the collection featuring a design from the Avoca archives.