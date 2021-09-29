Wake up and smell the coffee with rainbow beakers and comforting candles

Autumn is the perfect time to stock up on some atmosphere-creating candles. Enter, the Sheen Falls Lodge scented candle. With top notes of yumminess like bergamot and peony, there’s also rose and jasmine in there, perfect for a calm, chilled out evening.

This luxurious candle has been hand-poured by Rathbournes, founded by 1488, using skills honed over five centuries in Ireland. It’s €35 and postage fees are based on delivery within Ireland. For delivery outside of Ireland, contact the hotel directly at +353 (0)64 6641600. See more at www.sheenfallslodge.ie and www.rathbornes1488.com

On the Kitchen Shelf this week, it’s jam brand Bonne Maman’s new hazelnut chocolate spread. Generous in hazelnuts with a smooth texture, this palm oil-free spread is in stores now, €3.79 for 250g and €4.99 for 360g.

www.bonnemaman.co.uk

Happy Birthday to Casey’s Furniture! It’s the big 100 - aren’t they looking well for it? To celebrate the occasion, Casey’s have launched an exclusive centenary range and their 100-year anniversary event is on now. You can pick up these gorgeous limited edition centenary candles in store for €20. Visit Casey’s at their multi-award winning stores – the original historic store in Cork on Oliver Plunkett Street or their purpose-built showroom in Raheen in Limerick. Or see caseys.ie for nationwide deliveries.

Channel some groovy 70s vibes with this fabulous fondue set, it comes complete with a rotating wooden stand so the whole gang can tuck in. Ideal for a cheese, meat or - stay with me here - why not chocolate? This stainless steel fondue set includes six porcelain bowls, six stainless steel forks and spoons, yours for €115 from The Organised Store in Dundrum Town Centre. www.organisedstore.ie

Is there anything better than a nice, new tea towel? Yes, watching someone else do the dry up, using a nice, new tea towel! Keep an eye out for these in the homeware department in Penney’s, a four pack is a fiver.

With us having an eye on landing back to the office, and with kids back to school and college, it’s a nice time to update your desk bits and bobs. Avoca is proud to have collaborated with Cork company Badly Made Books for the creation of an exclusive range of recycled and recyclable notebooks, with each product in the collection featuring a design from the Avoca archives.

Handmade in Friar’s Street, Cork, using 100% recycled and post-consumer waste papers, these patterns were originally hand-painted, and date back to the 1800s. €21.50 each and available now in Avoca stores or online at www.avoca.com and www.badlymadebooks.com

I adore this set of rainbow beakers and pourer set from Jerpoint Glass Studio. Want a pop of colour on the table - think chic, modern and very cool. The beakers are 9cm tall and the pourer is 1.4l, €240 from www.jerpointglass.com

Coffee, anyone? Nespresso have a brand new flavour out, the Special Reserves 2021 Hawaii Kona coffee. Those that know more than me about coffee say Hawaii Kona coffee has earned a global reputation as one of the world’s most prestigious coffees and Nespresso’s coffee experts challenged themselves to bring Hawaii Kona’s sensory experience to its Irish consumers as a limited edition after a successful initial launch in the US back in 2012. Available for a limited time online at www.nespresso.com, at selected Nespresso Boutiques. A sleeve of 10 capsules is yours for €11 for original and €12 for Vertuo.