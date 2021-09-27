Islands of Ireland: The artist captivated by Crovinish

While the quality of light that artists need for painting is exceptional in Achill Island, Co Mayo, it is just as ethereal or breathtaking in Clew Bay just down the road.

The attraction of Ireland’s second-largest island to the artists among us was captured by Mary Murphy’s superb ‘Achill Painters’ last year. The appeal of the island to Marie Howet, Mainie Jellet, Paul Henry and many others was elicited as clear as a shaft of light from the heavens. An area can begin to attract more people simply because others have heard about it and want to see for themselves. And Achill was a magnet.

Along the coast from Achill to the village of Mulranny, the extraordinary Clew Bay comes into view with its endless hump-backed islands as if conceived as part of an art installation itself. This was the area to which Dutchman Ron Rooymans was attracted in the 1960s and where he stayed until 1983. He made his home in a cottage on Crovinish in the southern part of the bay, accessible from the pier at Carraholly.

Dan MacCarthy: 'Crovinish had a population of 32 people in 1841 and none by the census of 2006. Rooymans was the final inhabitant.'

Crovinish is an elongated island, today neatly divided into many fields over 29 acres where sheep are grazed. At the eastern tip is a delightful arced shingle beach and the old cottage, unoccupied now, which Rooymans once called home. The house faces east and is tucked in snugly away from the biting Atlantic winds.

Idyllic, for sure.

The spelling of the island has accumulated many variations over the centuries including Crevinish; Cleovenise; Croibh-inis; and Cleveshane.

Rooymans painted large abstract works, the viridescent shades of the sea and land clearly detectable in his studies. In letters to family from 1967 to 1975 he wrote of the impact of the island and locale on his work: “Walking through the grass on my land with the high seas, the infinite freedom and the wind trying to scrape through my hat. Was in the mood for reading, in the mood for a log fire and all that, just for me!” He clearly drew inspiration from the nature of the island and “at 7 o’clock outside in my nakedness and washed thoroughly, my hair feels like it should feel on your head again. How good do you feel after such a rain bath!”

Though very friendly with the locals, especially the postman Paddy who was a lifeline for him, Rooymans was not so appreciative of strangers. Something of the isolated nature of islands at play here? “Walking back I saw people scurrying near my house. I can’t tolerate anyone on my island … I can’t help but not if I didn’t see them coming. It was those bloody yanks.” The attraction for Rooymans to Clew Bay and Crovinish was inescapably the landscape.

Another letter contrasts his native Netherlands with the west of Ireland.

“A man on an island. Gellicum seems a world away to me, the Netherlands even further. One day I will drive again on the highways of Den Bosch, Utrecht… the landscaped greenery, the meadows that are too neat, classified and finished.”

Above all though, was the seascape and its importance to his mind. “Got up at 6am this morning and sailed out to sea already at 7am. So much of pleasure, being alone, beauty, fears. Simply take the boat at sea to the source, to start your day. No matter how alive I appear to you, I still and again have the feeling that I am not experiencing it intensely enough.”

Rooymans did not gain widespread recognition in Ireland or the Netherlands. He exhibited in Kilkenny occasionally but a large portion of his graphic work did make it to the Rijksprentenkabinet, part of the world famous Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam. He died in 2008.

Fadden was a very popular name on the island and members of the extended family crop up in reports over the years. Like many other islanders the Faddens emigrated to the US. Staunton also was evident.

