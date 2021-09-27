Donal Hickey: Barn owl numbers beginning to rise again

Barry's Tea chests can have many uses. At one time in rural areas, hatching hens and their offspring found safety and comfort in them, while some people converted them into drawers, bedside lamps and other furniture.

But children in Ballycahill National School, near Thurles, Co Tipperary, have been successfully turning the Cork company’s tea chests into nest boxes for barn owls in old hay sheds, farm buildings and pole tops.

It all started with a project in the school, about 25 years ago, and has been going ever since. Landowners have become involved and the project is now being hailed as a model for others around the country to follow.

Because of such efforts, the future of the endangered barn owl is brighter. Nationally, it is reckoned there are around 200 breeding pairs and 250 chicks, including 50 in Co Cork, that have been ringed so far this year. This is thanks to Birdwatch, activists such as UCC PhD student Alan McCarthy, and the support of Cork County Council.

Counties Cork, Kerry and Tipperary are seen as strongholds for the bird, often described as the farmer’s friend because it preys on rats, mice and other pests. But, a decline in barn owl numbers, in recent decades, is evident in most places.

According to West Cork Birdwatch chairperson Dave Rees many traditional sites in the area are no longer active, with the Bandon valley, for instance, now largely devoid of breeding barn owls. There are promising signs, though, that numbers are beginning to rise again. This is thought to be mainly due to the presence of the greater white-toothed shrew, a species not native to Ireland and thought to have been accidentally introduced here. Interestingly, this also shows that not all alien invaders are entirely alien.

The barn owl preys on this shrew, sometimes mistaken by people for a mouse though it is a lot smaller than a mouse and has a longer, pointed snout. This shrew is much larger than our native pygmy shrew and provides a far better meal for a barn owl and its hungry brood of chicks.

Since its discovery here around 2008, it has spread rapidly and is now found across north Cork, from Mitchelstown to Newmarket, and as far south as Cork City and Cloyne. Dave says this has resulted in a noticeable resurgence of barn owls. Nesting sites that had been disused for years are now being reoccupied and new sites are being discovered every year.

Birdwatch are now looking at further ways to aid the return of the barn owl by providing nest boxes made from various types of wood in suitable locations.

Anyone interested should look up a guide on nest boxes on the Birdwatch website.