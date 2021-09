Do you have a passion for interior design? Whether your home is owned or rented or whether you are proud of a small or big-budget project, if you’re creative with your space then you might be interested in showcasing its appeal — and win a windfall towards further beautification of the house while you’re at it.

Leading furniture retailer EZ Living Interiors has just unveiled details of the Interior Style Awards.

“People are at the heart of everything we do and as a leading Irish brand, we are proud to have built a community who share our love for great design," Gavin White, director, EZ Living Interiors said.

"We are so excited to give this community a chance to share the home they have created and help bring their style story to life."

Each week, six entrants will have a slot to showcase their homes across the company’s social media channels and at the end of the week, the viewers will vote for the top three houses. The overall winner of the week will then be selected by the judges.

The top two homes in the grand final will be chosen by the judges, Emma Murphy, creative stylist and furniture buyer, EZ Living Interiors; David O’Brien, interior designer, creative director and finalist of RTÉ’s Home of the Year, and Ciara Elliott, editorial director of House and Home,

The overall winner will take home a €5,000 EZ Living Interiors gift card.

The second prizes are €1,000 and €500 EZ Living Interiors gift cards respectively.

Applications close at midnight on September 30; see

www.ezliving-interiors.ie/interior-style-awards.